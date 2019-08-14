Is Industria de Diseño Textil (BME:ITX) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (BME:ITX) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Industria de Diseño Textil's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of April 2019, Industria de Diseño Textil had €124.0m of debt, up from €87.0m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds €6.78b in cash, so it actually has €6.66b net cash.

A Look At Industria de Diseño Textil's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Industria de Diseño Textil had liabilities of €8.04b due within 12 months and liabilities of €5.81b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €6.78b in cash and €846.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €6.22b.

Since publicly traded Industria de Diseño Textil shares are worth a very impressive total of €81.7b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Industria de Diseño Textil also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Industria de Diseño Textil's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, but that shouldn't be an issue given the it doesn't have a lot of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Industria de Diseño Textil can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Industria de Diseño Textil may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Industria de Diseño Textil produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 56% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.