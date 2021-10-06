Industrial Defender and Fetch Automation Partner to Deliver Operational Technology Cybersecurity and Compliance Solutions for Australia

Australian critical infrastructure companies will benefit from Industrial Defender’s comprehensive OT security and compliance platform as part of Fetch Automation’s software offerings

Industrial Defender, an operational technology (OT) security pioneer, today announced a new partnership with Fetch Automation, a leading distributor of software solutions for the Australian marketplace, to provide a comprehensive OT cybersecurity and compliance solution to critical infrastructure companies in Australia. Fetch Automation will offer Industrial Defender’s industry-leading platform as part of their software portfolio to provide the highest level of cyber resilience possible for Australian organizations and support these companies in achieving compliance with new Australian cybersecurity regulations such as the Australian Energy Sector Cyber Security Framework (AESCSF).

“Fetch Automation’s specialized market knowledge, combined with our powerful OT security and compliance platform will greatly improve the cybersecurity posture of companies operating industrial control systems in Australia. We’re enthusiastic about this partnership and look forward to serving the Australian market together,” said Jim Crowley, CEO of Industrial Defender.

“Fetch Automation is immensely proud and excited to be named Industrial Defender's Preferred Distributor in Australia and New Zealand. With recent cybersecurity regulations and incentives set by the Australian government, Industrial Defender's mature cybersecurity products and OT focus will help strengthen and protect Australia's critical infrastructure and systems of national significance. Additionally, their compliance and reporting will be a huge asset for enhancing national cyber defense for threats that continue to expand and evolve every day,” said Mark Davies, Managing Director of Fetch Automation.

To learn more about this partnership, reach out to Fetch Automation at www.fetchautomation.com.au or Industrial Defender at www.industrialdefender.com.

About Industrial Defender

Since 2006, Industrial Defender has been solving the challenge of safely collecting, monitoring, and managing OT asset data at scale, while providing cross-functional teams with a unified view of security. Their specialized solution is tailored to complex industrial control system environments by engineers with decades of hands-on OT experience. Easy integrations into the broader security and enterprise ecosystem empower IT teams with the same visibility, access, and situational awareness that they’re accustomed to on corporate networks. Learn more at www.industrialdefender.com.

About Fetch Automation

For years, Fetch Automation has been dedicated to providing solutions supported to securely monitor, manage, and connect diverse automation devices and software applications. Fetch Automation was appointed the Preferred Australian Distributor for the Kepware range of software products in 2013, and more recently, in 2020, Fetch Automation entered into an alliance with Direct Automation Pty Ltd, to better serve clients within niche Industrial Automation industries. Fetch continues to empower growth with real data throughout Australia and Oceania. For more information, visit www.fetchautomation.com.au

