Industrial and Emerging Market: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks rallied on solid earnings from banks such as Goldman Sachs GS and Bank of America BAC. Among the top ETFs, investors saw SPY adding 0.2%, DIA gaining 0.5%, but QQQ move lower by 0.0.2% on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.



VIS: Volume 7.50 Times Average



This industrial ETF was under the microscope as 1.7 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading day of roughly 254,000 shares and came as VIS gained 0.2% in the trading session.



The big move was largely the result of continued optimism from the latest batch of earnings that can have a big impact on these stocks like what we find in this ETF portfolio. VIS has gained 2.1% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



EELV: Volume 5.43 Times Average



This emerging ETF was in the spotlight as around 513,000 shares moved hands compared with average 95,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as EELV added 0.8% in the last session.



The movement can largely be blamed on signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and hopes of additional stimulus from China. EELV has added 3.4% in a month’s time and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



