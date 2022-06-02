Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) shareholders have endured a 38% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 41%. That's well below the market decline of 12%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 19% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 33% in the last 90 days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Industrial Logistics Properties Trust share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 5.7%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's dividend seems healthy to us, so we doubt that the yield is a concern for the market. We'd be more worried about the fact that revenue fell 3.1% year on year. So it seems likely that the weak revenue is making the market more cautious about the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, it has a TSR of -38% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shareholders are down 38% for the year (even including dividends), falling short of the market return. The market shed around 12%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 1.2% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

