Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's (NASDAQ:ILPT) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's (NASDAQ:ILPT) recent performance, when its stock has declined 9.5% over the past three months. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is:

12% = US$120m ÷ US$1.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 6.7% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Yet, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has posted measly growth of 2.8% over the past five years. This is interesting as the high returns should mean that the company has the ability to generate high growth but for some reason, it hasn't been able to do so. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are quite high could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 10% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is ILPT worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ILPT is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a very high three-year median payout ratio of71%, implying that it retains only 29% of its profits. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. So this probably explains the low earnings growth seen by the company.

Moreover, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has been paying dividends for four years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 49% over the next three years.

Summary

In total, it does look like Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

