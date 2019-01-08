Industrial and Mid-Cap: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the past trading session, U.S. stocks were in the green. Among the top ETFs, investors saw SPY gain 0.8%, DIA move higher by 0.5% and QQQ gain 1.2% on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting in particular though as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both of these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs ones to watch in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues:

VIS: Volume 3.8 times average

This industrial ETF was in focus yesterday as roughly 842,000 shares moved hands compared to an average of roughly 224,000 shares. We also saw some share price movement as shares of VIS gained 0.7%.

The big move was a result of improved investor sentiment after a strong jobs data and start of trade talks between Washington and Beijing. For the month, VIS is down 6.5%, while the fund currently has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy).

VO: Volume 3.8 times average

This mid-cap ETF was under the microscope yesterday as nearly 3.4 million shares moved hands. This compares to an average trading day of 896,000 shares and it came as VO gained 1.3%.

The outsized trading was largely the result of improved investor sentiment. VO is still down over 6% in the past month, though shares currently have a Zacks ETF Rank #2 and may appear interesting for longer-term investors.

