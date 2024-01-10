Industrial water users to pay 400% more for development impact fees in Goodyear

Big industrial water users will pay more than 400% more on their water bills in Goodyear, after the City Council voted for revised development impact fees.

Impact fees are imposed by local governments to pay for the public services of the new development. The city reevaluates them every five years under state law but can evaluate them more frequently, said Deputy Finance Director Jared Askelson.

The city last adjusted its development impact fees in 2018.

Goodyear is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country.

At the Nov. 27 City Council meeting, Askelson said the city will merge two fire service fees into one. The city eliminated a street impact fee because it collected more than expected construction sales tax revenue, fueled by the growth.

While water and wastewater fees are currently calculated based on meter size up to 8 inches, Askelson said that will be changed to only go up to 1.5 inches. For users with larger meters, the fees will be calculated based on the estimated water use. Water meters, which are used to measure water use, are bigger if more water is being used.

According to the development fee report, meters larger than 1.5 inches will be calculated using a rate of $21.21 per gallon of water and $27.76 per gallon of wastewater, multiplied by the average amount of gallons used per day. Currently, the fees are calculated by the meter size.

As a result, the Goodyear southern zone, which is south of the Gila River, will have about a 3% increase for single-family residential, up to $18,327. The Goodyear northern zone, located north of the Gila River, will have about a 2% increase to $16,408.

The biggest changes will come for industrial developments. Askelson used the example of a 730,000-square-foot industrial development with a 4-inch water meter that uses about 115,000 gallons of water per day. In the north zone, the fees currently would be about $924,500. But with the proposed changes, the fees would skyrocket 421% to about $4.8 million.

That number is even larger in the south zone, which would see the fees upped 433% to $5.7 million for an industrial development of the same size. Askelson said the change is to make sure that a high water user is going to be paying for the infrastructure they are using, with a vast majority of the fees being from utilities.

The City Council unanimously approved the fees, which take effect April 1.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Goodyear City Council passes new development impact fees