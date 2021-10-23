Are Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (NYSE:IBA) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Industrias Bachoco. de's (NYSE:IBA) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.1% over the past month. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Industrias Bachoco. de's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Industrias Bachoco. de is:

11% = Mex$5.3b ÷ Mex$47b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.11.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Industrias Bachoco. de's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, Industrias Bachoco. de seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. Despite this, Industrias Bachoco. de's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared Industrias Bachoco. de's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the company's growth is slightly less than the industry average growth of 1.3% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is IBA worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether IBA is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Industrias Bachoco. de Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Industrias Bachoco. de has a low three-year median payout ratio of 22% (or a retention ratio of 78%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

Additionally, Industrias Bachoco. de has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 2.1% over the next three years. Still forecasts suggest that Industrias Bachoco. de's future ROE will drop to 9.1% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to decrease. This suggests that there could be other factors could driving the anticipated decline in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Industrias Bachoco. de has some positive aspects to its business. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. In addition, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that the company's earnings are expected to continue to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

