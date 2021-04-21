Industries look at transition opportunities as they work towards decarbonization

Purify Fuel’s nanO2 viewed as pivotal to meet ESG Goals

In recognition of Earth Day, Purify Fuel’s CEO, John Carroll, reports that the company’s nanO2 fuel additive catalyst is proving to be a significant contributor to companies seeking to reduce their emissions in order to meet corporate and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) goals that stakeholders and shareholders are demanding. Use as a tool for decarbonization by the mining, fracking, power generation, offshore and maritime industries using diesel fuel is accelerating leading to wholescale adoption of the technology.

“In this period of increased concern about climate change impacts, industrial companies are seeking interim measures to reduce their emissions while they examine long term energy alternatives,” Carroll stated. “Purify Fuel’s nanO2 fuel additive is proving to be an effective tool to reduce emissions today, without making large capital investments in new engines or infrastructure. It is not yet clear what technologies will be adopted to reach the United Nation’s goals for limiting climate change. Until that clarity is achieved, and large-scale investments made, Purify Fuel’s nanO2 can support their desire to reduce emissions and achieve ESG goals today.”

Purify Fuel’s nanO2 technology is a proprietary combustion catalyst which causes diesel fuel to accelerate its combustion process, creating 8% more power using an average of 9.2% less fuel and producing up to an average of 17% lower CO and 20% Nitrous oxide. Further, usage tests have demonstrated a 50& decrease in opacity.

“We are partnering with our customers to help them achieve immediate ESG goals through reduced emissions from their diesel fueled engine use,” stated Carroll. “Especially on Earth Day, we are honored to be a transitional solution to reducing emissions and helping reverse the effects of climate change to achieve global goals.”

Purify Fuel’s nanO2 is a game changing product scientifically proven to optimize fuel combustion to save fuel, reduce emissions, and protect engines without equipment modification or disruption in operations. With nanO2 fuel optimization, a practical, scalable solution to diesel energy challenges is available now. For more information, go to Purify Fuel nanO2 ESG technology.

