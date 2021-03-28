Industries That Practically Disappeared in 2020
Over time, industries rise and fall based on demographic trends, shifting consumer preferences and technological developments. However, in 2020, entire industries that were thriving as recently as 2019 were decimated, as the coronavirus pandemic resulted in stay-at-home orders and shutdowns of businesses across the globe. Some industries suffered so greatly that they virtually disappeared.
Read More: The 20 Industries That Will Never Be the Same After the Coronavirus
To help shine a light on which industries were hurting the most, GOBankingRates analyzed data from IBISWorld regarding the fastest-declining industries of 2020 in terms of revenue growth. Most of the industries on this list endured a near-total cessation of operations in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Related: Industries That Suffered the Most in 2020
The good news is that most of these industries are likely to see at least a partial recovery in 2021 and beyond. Distribution of a coronavirus vaccine has already begun in the United States, and if the virus can be contained, consumer spending is likely to recover. However, the future of these industries, which were brought nearly to the brink in 2020, remains uncertain for as long as the pandemic endures.
Last updated: March 22, 2021
Sightseeing Transportation
2019-2020 revenue decline: 41%
Average industry decline 2015-2020: 9.7%
Market size: $3 billion
Number of businesses: 8,650
Industry employment: 28,648
Example job: Tour and travel guides
2019 employment: 57,300
2019-2020 projected growth (pre-COVID): 5%
Read More: How To Budget and Plan For a Vacation in 2021
Laser Tag Arenas
2019-2020 revenue decline: 41.3%
Average industry decline 2015-2020: 8.1%
Market size: $372 million
Number of businesses: 931
Industry employment: 6,629
Example job: Cashiers
2019 employment: 3,600,900
2019-2020 projected growth (pre-COVID): -7%
2020 in Review: The Year in Pandemic Activities
Trade Show and Conference Planning
2019-2020 revenue decline: 42.6%
Average industry decline 2015-2020: 8.2%
Market size: $9 billion
Number of businesses: 5,595
Industry employment: 72,478
Example job: Meeting, convention and event planners
2019 employment: 138,600
2019-2020 projected growth (pre-COVID): 8%
Read: Companies That Performed Exceptionally Well in 2020
Mining, Oil and Gas Machinery Manufacturing
2019-2020 revenue decline: 43.4%
Average industry decline 2015-2020: 14.1%
Market size: $11 billion
Number of businesses: 732
Industry employment: 33,984
Example job: Metal and plastic workers
2019 employment: 1,109,400
2019-2020 projected growth (pre-COVID): -7%
Read More: 13 Everyday Products You Use That Are Still Being Affected By the Coronavirus
Petroleum Refining
2019-2020 revenue decline: 44.2%
Average industry decline 2015-2020: 10.2%
Market size: $295 billion
Number of businesses: 111
Industry employment: 39,912
Example job: Petroleum engineers
2019 employment: 33,400
2019-2020 projected growth (pre-COVID): 3%
Learn More: Enron and the 24 Other Most Epic Corporate Downfalls of All Time
Hotels and Motels
2019-2020 revenue decline: 45.2%
Average industry decline 2015-2020: 9.9%
Market size: $108 billion
Number of businesses: 87,260
Industry employment: 1,353,400
Example job: Janitors and building cleaners
2019 employment: 2,374,200
2019-2020 projected growth (pre-COVID): 4%
Read: Cash and 21 Other Everyday Things Wiped Out by COVID-19
Airport Operations
2019-2020 revenue decline: 45.4%
Average industry decline 2015-2020: 11.2%
Market size: $5 billion
Number of businesses: 2,058
Industry employment: 83,082
Example job: Airline and commercial pilots
2019 employment: 127,100
2019-2020 projected growth (pre-COVID): 5%
Related: The Effects of Coronavirus Panic-Buying
Car Rentals
2019-2020 revenue decline: 49.4%
Average industry decline 2015-2020: 11.4%
Market size: $23 billion
Number of businesses: 19,216
Industry employment: 99,967
Example job: Counter and rental clerks
2019 employment: 420,400
2019-2020 projected growth (pre-COVID): 1%
Read More: 25 Ways the Coronavirus Upended the Auto Industry Across the Globe
Musical Groups and Artists
2019-2020 revenue decline: 61.8%
Average industry decline 2015-2020: 16.5%
Market size: $3 billion
Number of businesses: 21,536
Industry employment: 47,061
Example job: Musicians and singers
2019 employment: 175,600
2019-2020 projected growth (pre-COVID): 1%
Related: Celebrities Who Have Lost Millions During COVID-19
Movie Theaters
2019-2020 revenue decline: 62.2%
Average industry decline 2015-2020: 16.6%
Market size: $7 billion
Number of businesses: 4,451
Industry employment: 92,722
Example job: Motion picture projectionists
2019 employment: 4,700
2019-2020 projected growth (pre-COVID): -11%
More From GOBankingRates
If You Get a Stimulus Check, How Will You Use It? Take Our Poll
Methodology: To identify 10 industries that disappeared during 2020, GOBankingRates referenced IBISWorld’s data on the fastest-declining industries of 2020 in the U.S. in terms of revenue growth. Most of these industries are likely to see a partial recovery, but every industry on this list experienced a near-total cessation of operations during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Any revenue growth over the past five years has been overshadowed by the unprecedented loss in revenue in the period since the coronavirus pandemic began, and the future of demand for these industries remains uncertain as long as the pandemic endures. For each industry, GOBankingRates found the (1) 2019-2020 decline in revenue expressed as a percentage of 2019 revenue, (2) 2015-2020 average decline in revenue, (3) market size, (4) number of businesses and (5) industry employment according to IBISWorld. Then, GOBankingRates used the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Outlook Handbook to identify one example of a job key to each industry, along with its (5) 2019 employment and (6) projected growth between 2019 and 2029. All data was collected on and up to date as of Dec. 14, 2020.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Industries That Practically Disappeared in 2020