Industries That Practically Disappeared in 2020

Over time, industries rise and fall based on demographic trends, shifting consumer preferences and technological developments. However, in 2020, entire industries that were thriving as recently as 2019 were decimated, as the coronavirus pandemic resulted in stay-at-home orders and shutdowns of businesses across the globe. Some industries suffered so greatly that they virtually disappeared.

To help shine a light on which industries were hurting the most, GOBankingRates analyzed data from IBISWorld regarding the fastest-declining industries of 2020 in terms of revenue growth. Most of the industries on this list endured a near-total cessation of operations in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The good news is that most of these industries are likely to see at least a partial recovery in 2021 and beyond. Distribution of a coronavirus vaccine has already begun in the United States, and if the virus can be contained, consumer spending is likely to recover. However, the future of these industries, which were brought nearly to the brink in 2020, remains uncertain for as long as the pandemic endures.

Last updated: March 22, 2021

Sightseeing Transportation

2019-2020 revenue decline: 41%

Average industry decline 2015-2020: 9.7%

Market size: $3 billion

Number of businesses: 8,650

Industry employment: 28,648

Example job: Tour and travel guides

2019 employment: 57,300

2019-2020 projected growth (pre-COVID): 5%

Laser Tag Arenas

2019-2020 revenue decline: 41.3%

Average industry decline 2015-2020: 8.1%

Market size: $372 million

Number of businesses: 931

Industry employment: 6,629

Example job: Cashiers

2019 employment: 3,600,900

2019-2020 projected growth (pre-COVID): -7%

Group of business people in the conference room.

Trade Show and Conference Planning

2019-2020 revenue decline: 42.6%

Average industry decline 2015-2020: 8.2%

Market size: $9 billion

Number of businesses: 5,595

Industry employment: 72,478

Example job: Meeting, convention and event planners

2019 employment: 138,600

2019-2020 projected growth (pre-COVID): 8%

gold mining industry

Mining, Oil and Gas Machinery Manufacturing

2019-2020 revenue decline: 43.4%

Average industry decline 2015-2020: 14.1%

Market size: $11 billion

Number of businesses: 732

Industry employment: 33,984

Example job: Metal and plastic workers

2019 employment: 1,109,400

2019-2020 projected growth (pre-COVID): -7%

Engineer using laptop computer for maintenance in thermal power plant industrail.

Petroleum Refining

2019-2020 revenue decline: 44.2%

Average industry decline 2015-2020: 10.2%

Market size: $295 billion

Number of businesses: 111

Industry employment: 39,912

Example job: Petroleum engineers

2019 employment: 33,400

2019-2020 projected growth (pre-COVID): 3%

Young woman with a carry on bag at a check in desk, where a female attendant offers information and assistance.

Hotels and Motels

2019-2020 revenue decline: 45.2%

Average industry decline 2015-2020: 9.9%

Market size: $108 billion

Number of businesses: 87,260

Industry employment: 1,353,400

Example job: Janitors and building cleaners

2019 employment: 2,374,200

2019-2020 projected growth (pre-COVID): 4%

Boryspil airport, Ukraine, March 22, 2020, arrivals gate, passengers of special flights organized to return people back home during coronavirus outbreak.

Airport Operations

2019-2020 revenue decline: 45.4%

Average industry decline 2015-2020: 11.2%

Market size: $5 billion

Number of businesses: 2,058

Industry employment: 83,082



Example job: Airline and commercial pilots

2019 employment: 127,100

2019-2020 projected growth (pre-COVID): 5%

Senior father and adult son going on vacation.

Car Rentals

2019-2020 revenue decline: 49.4%

Average industry decline 2015-2020: 11.4%

Market size: $23 billion

Number of businesses: 19,216

Industry employment: 99,967

Example job: Counter and rental clerks

2019 employment: 420,400

2019-2020 projected growth (pre-COVID): 1%

Singer, You Tuber, broadcasting his performance at home.

Musical Groups and Artists

2019-2020 revenue decline: 61.8%

Average industry decline 2015-2020: 16.5%

Market size: $3 billion

Number of businesses: 21,536

Industry employment: 47,061

Example job: Musicians and singers

2019 employment: 175,600

2019-2020 projected growth (pre-COVID): 1%

GREENVILLE, ILLINOIS/USA - APRIL 01, 2020: Marquee on small town movie theater in the Midwest U.

Movie Theaters

2019-2020 revenue decline: 62.2%

Average industry decline 2015-2020: 16.6%

Market size: $7 billion

Number of businesses: 4,451

Industry employment: 92,722

Example job: Motion picture projectionists

2019 employment: 4,700

2019-2020 projected growth (pre-COVID): -11%

Methodology: To identify 10 industries that disappeared during 2020, GOBankingRates referenced IBISWorld’s data on the fastest-declining industries of 2020 in the U.S. in terms of revenue growth. Most of these industries are likely to see a partial recovery, but every industry on this list experienced a near-total cessation of operations during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Any revenue growth over the past five years has been overshadowed by the unprecedented loss in revenue in the period since the coronavirus pandemic began, and the future of demand for these industries remains uncertain as long as the pandemic endures. For each industry, GOBankingRates found the (1) 2019-2020 decline in revenue expressed as a percentage of 2019 revenue, (2) 2015-2020 average decline in revenue, (3) market size, (4) number of businesses and (5) industry employment according to IBISWorld. Then, GOBankingRates used the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Outlook Handbook to identify one example of a job key to each industry, along with its (5) 2019 employment and (6) projected growth between 2019 and 2029. All data was collected on and up to date as of Dec. 14, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Industries That Practically Disappeared in 2020