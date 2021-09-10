Industries Where Your Job Is Most Likely To Get Outsourced

kali9 / Getty Images

In the current political environment, it can be hard to separate the wheat from the chaff when it comes to trade deficits, job losses and China. To help cut through all the noise, the Economic Policy Institute conducted an extensive study of U.S.-China trade data to determine the net amount of job losses across America. Data from the U.S. International Trade Commission DataWeb was conformed to Bureau of Labor Statistics industry classifications to determine the results, which were further parsed by state and by Congressional district.

The results were perhaps not surprising but nonetheless dramatic in some cases. Net-net, the growth in the trade deficit between 2001 and 2018 resulted in the loss of 3.7 million U.S. jobs, with losses occurring across every state and Congressional district. Although job losses occurred in numerous industries, American manufacturing has suffered the most. More than three-fourths of all job losses came in manufacturing, with a net 2,793,200 jobs lost. Since China entered the World Trade Organization in 2001, the U.S. trade deficit with China has grown tenfold, from $11.8 billion in 2002 to $134.6 billion in 2018.

In spite of the breadth and depth of U.S. job losses, there are certain industries that are more likely to get outsourced than others, based on the data. But the good news is that the economy as a whole continues to grow. Using this information, you can look for a job in industries that are recession-resistant and also less likely to be outsourced.

Last updated: Sept. 10, 2021

Manufacturing of Nondurable Goods: Beverage and Tobacco Products

Number of jobs lost: 100

Shares of total jobs displaced: 0%

Manufacturing of Industrial Supplies: Petroleum and Coal Products

Number of jobs lost: 1,300

Shares of total jobs displaced: 0%

Education Services

Number of jobs lost: 1,600

Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.00%

Healthcare and Social Assistance

Number of jobs lost: 1,700

Shares of total jobs displaced: 0%

Mining: Minerals and Ores

Number of jobs lost: 3,600

Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.10%

Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Railroad, Ship and Other Transportation Equipment

Number of jobs lost: 7,200

Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.20%

Manufacturing of Nondurable Goods: Food

Number of jobs lost: 9,800

Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.30%

Arts, Entertainment and Recreation

Number of jobs lost: 10,400

Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.30%

Construction

Number of jobs lost: 13,700

Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.40%

Utilities

Number of jobs lost: 13,900

Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.40%

Real Estate and Rental and Leasing

Number of jobs lost: 19,000

Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.50%

Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Navigational, Measuring, Electromedical and Control Instruments

Number of jobs lost: 21,100

Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.60%

Manufacturing of Industrial Supplies: Paper

Number of jobs lost: 28,600

Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.80%

Manufacturing of Industrial Supplies: Wood Products

Number of jobs lost: 31,300

Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.80%

Other Services (Except Public Administration)

Number of jobs lost: 33,400

Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.90%

Manufacturing of Nondurable Goods: Printed Matter and Related Products

Number of jobs lost: 33,600

Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.90%

Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Transportation Equipment

Number of jobs lost: 33,900

Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.90%

Government

Number of jobs lost: 34,500

Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.90%

Manufacturing of Industrial Supplies: Nonmetallic Mineral Products

Number of jobs lost: 37,900

Shares of total jobs displaced: 1%

Manufacturing of Industrial Supplies: Chemicals

Number of jobs lost: 39,100

Shares of total jobs displaced: 1.10%

Accommodation and Food Services

Number of jobs lost: 42,600

Shares of total jobs displaced: 1.2%

Information

Number of jobs lost: 45,900

Shares of total jobs displaced: 1.20%

Finance and Insurance

Number of jobs lost: 51,600

Shares of total jobs displaced: 1.40%

Management of Companies and Enterprises

Number of jobs lost: 57,400

Shares of total jobs displaced: 1.60%

Retail Trade

Number of jobs lost: 57,500

Shares of total jobs displaced: 1.60%

Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Primary Metals

Number of jobs lost: 59,200

Shares of total jobs displaced: 1.60%

Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Motor Vehicles and Motor Vehicle Parts

Number of jobs lost: 66,000

Shares of total jobs displaced: 1.80%

Transportation and Warehousing

Number of jobs lost: 76,000

Shares of total jobs displaced: 2.10%

Manufacturing of Industrial Supplies: Plastics and Rubber Products

Number of jobs lost: 93,200

Shares of total jobs displaced: 2.50%

Professional, Scientific and Technical Services

Number of jobs lost: 118,000

Shares of total jobs displaced: 3.20%

Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Machinery, Except Electronics

Number of jobs lost: 119,700

Shares of total jobs displaced: 3.20%

Manufacturing of Nondurable Goods: Textile Mills and Textile Product Mills

Number of jobs lost: 125,400

Shares of total jobs displaced: 3.40%

Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Miscellaneous Manufactured Commodities

Number of jobs lost: 128,400

Shares of total jobs displaced: 3.50%

Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Furniture and Related Products

Number of jobs lost: 146,400

Shares of total jobs displaced: 4.00%

Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Electrical Equipment, Appliances and Components

Number of jobs lost: 165,200

Shares of total jobs displaced: 4.50%

Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services

Number of jobs lost: 173,400

Shares of total jobs displaced: 4.70%

Wholesale Trade

Number of jobs lost: 176,600

Shares of total jobs displaced: 4.80%

Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Fabricated Metal Products

Number of jobs lost: 193,800

Shares of total jobs displaced: 5.20%

Manufacturing of Nondurable Goods: Apparel, Leather and Allied Products

Number of jobs lost: 205,700

Shares of total jobs displaced: 5.60%

Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Communications, Audio and Video Equipment

Number of jobs lost: 293,700

Shares of total jobs displaced: 7.90%

Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components and Reproducing Magnetic and Optical Media

Number of jobs lost: 337,300

Shares of total jobs displaced: 9.10%

Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Computer and Peripheral Equipment

Number of jobs lost: 688,600

Shares of total jobs displaced: 18.60%

Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Computer and Electronic Parts

Number of jobs lost: 1,340,600

Shares of total jobs displaced: 36.20%

What To Do Next

One important factor to note about this study is that it was conducted before the current spate of tariffs. The data in the Economic Policy Institute study only runs through 2018, well before the escalation of the trade war between the U.S. and China. If the patterns noted in the EPI report continue, it stands to reason that additional job losses may occur. For example, data from Moody's Analytics suggests that the current trade war with China has cost nearly 300,000 U.S. jobs.

So, what is the American worker to do in this scenario to avoid getting caught in the middle? There are no easy answers, but the most productive steps are the same ones that workers should take during a general economic slowdown. With uncertainty on the horizon, take the time to beef up your emergency fund and other savings accounts. Prepare for the future as if your job may not be secure and build a solid financial foundation. If possible, consider relocating to less-impacted states or to industries that are less likely to be affected by a continuing trade war. Lastly, work on upskilling yourself so that you become the most valuable worker in your company, or even in your industry. Even in the manufacturing world, plants aren't likely to suddenly close overnight, so keep an eye out for warning signs and try to leave yourself with options, be they with other employers, other industries or other locations.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Industries Where Your Job Is Most Likely To Get Outsourced