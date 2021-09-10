Industries Where Your Job Is Most Likely To Get Outsourced
In the current political environment, it can be hard to separate the wheat from the chaff when it comes to trade deficits, job losses and China. To help cut through all the noise, the Economic Policy Institute conducted an extensive study of U.S.-China trade data to determine the net amount of job losses across America. Data from the U.S. International Trade Commission DataWeb was conformed to Bureau of Labor Statistics industry classifications to determine the results, which were further parsed by state and by Congressional district.
The results were perhaps not surprising but nonetheless dramatic in some cases. Net-net, the growth in the trade deficit between 2001 and 2018 resulted in the loss of 3.7 million U.S. jobs, with losses occurring across every state and Congressional district. Although job losses occurred in numerous industries, American manufacturing has suffered the most. More than three-fourths of all job losses came in manufacturing, with a net 2,793,200 jobs lost. Since China entered the World Trade Organization in 2001, the U.S. trade deficit with China has grown tenfold, from $11.8 billion in 2002 to $134.6 billion in 2018.
In spite of the breadth and depth of U.S. job losses, there are certain industries that are more likely to get outsourced than others, based on the data. But the good news is that the economy as a whole continues to grow. Using this information, you can look for a job in industries that are recession-resistant and also less likely to be outsourced.
Last updated: Sept. 10, 2021
Manufacturing of Nondurable Goods: Beverage and Tobacco Products
Number of jobs lost: 100
Shares of total jobs displaced: 0%
Manufacturing of Industrial Supplies: Petroleum and Coal Products
Number of jobs lost: 1,300
Shares of total jobs displaced: 0%
Education Services
Number of jobs lost: 1,600
Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.00%
Healthcare and Social Assistance
Number of jobs lost: 1,700
Shares of total jobs displaced: 0%
Mining: Minerals and Ores
Number of jobs lost: 3,600
Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.10%
Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Railroad, Ship and Other Transportation Equipment
Number of jobs lost: 7,200
Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.20%
Manufacturing of Nondurable Goods: Food
Number of jobs lost: 9,800
Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.30%
Arts, Entertainment and Recreation
Number of jobs lost: 10,400
Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.30%
Construction
Number of jobs lost: 13,700
Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.40%
Utilities
Number of jobs lost: 13,900
Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.40%
Real Estate and Rental and Leasing
Number of jobs lost: 19,000
Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.50%
Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Navigational, Measuring, Electromedical and Control Instruments
Number of jobs lost: 21,100
Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.60%
Manufacturing of Industrial Supplies: Paper
Number of jobs lost: 28,600
Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.80%
Manufacturing of Industrial Supplies: Wood Products
Number of jobs lost: 31,300
Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.80%
Other Services (Except Public Administration)
Number of jobs lost: 33,400
Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.90%
Manufacturing of Nondurable Goods: Printed Matter and Related Products
Number of jobs lost: 33,600
Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.90%
Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Transportation Equipment
Number of jobs lost: 33,900
Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.90%
Government
Number of jobs lost: 34,500
Shares of total jobs displaced: 0.90%
Manufacturing of Industrial Supplies: Nonmetallic Mineral Products
Number of jobs lost: 37,900
Shares of total jobs displaced: 1%
Manufacturing of Industrial Supplies: Chemicals
Number of jobs lost: 39,100
Shares of total jobs displaced: 1.10%
Accommodation and Food Services
Number of jobs lost: 42,600
Shares of total jobs displaced: 1.2%
Information
Number of jobs lost: 45,900
Shares of total jobs displaced: 1.20%
Finance and Insurance
Number of jobs lost: 51,600
Shares of total jobs displaced: 1.40%
Management of Companies and Enterprises
Number of jobs lost: 57,400
Shares of total jobs displaced: 1.60%
Retail Trade
Number of jobs lost: 57,500
Shares of total jobs displaced: 1.60%
Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Primary Metals
Number of jobs lost: 59,200
Shares of total jobs displaced: 1.60%
Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Motor Vehicles and Motor Vehicle Parts
Number of jobs lost: 66,000
Shares of total jobs displaced: 1.80%
Transportation and Warehousing
Number of jobs lost: 76,000
Shares of total jobs displaced: 2.10%
Manufacturing of Industrial Supplies: Plastics and Rubber Products
Number of jobs lost: 93,200
Shares of total jobs displaced: 2.50%
Professional, Scientific and Technical Services
Number of jobs lost: 118,000
Shares of total jobs displaced: 3.20%
Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Machinery, Except Electronics
Number of jobs lost: 119,700
Shares of total jobs displaced: 3.20%
Manufacturing of Nondurable Goods: Textile Mills and Textile Product Mills
Number of jobs lost: 125,400
Shares of total jobs displaced: 3.40%
Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Miscellaneous Manufactured Commodities
Number of jobs lost: 128,400
Shares of total jobs displaced: 3.50%
Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Furniture and Related Products
Number of jobs lost: 146,400
Shares of total jobs displaced: 4.00%
Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Electrical Equipment, Appliances and Components
Number of jobs lost: 165,200
Shares of total jobs displaced: 4.50%
Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services
Number of jobs lost: 173,400
Shares of total jobs displaced: 4.70%
Wholesale Trade
Number of jobs lost: 176,600
Shares of total jobs displaced: 4.80%
Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Fabricated Metal Products
Number of jobs lost: 193,800
Shares of total jobs displaced: 5.20%
Manufacturing of Nondurable Goods: Apparel, Leather and Allied Products
Number of jobs lost: 205,700
Shares of total jobs displaced: 5.60%
Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Communications, Audio and Video Equipment
Number of jobs lost: 293,700
Shares of total jobs displaced: 7.90%
Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components and Reproducing Magnetic and Optical Media
Number of jobs lost: 337,300
Shares of total jobs displaced: 9.10%
Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Computer and Peripheral Equipment
Number of jobs lost: 688,600
Shares of total jobs displaced: 18.60%
Manufacturing of Durable Goods: Computer and Electronic Parts
Number of jobs lost: 1,340,600
Shares of total jobs displaced: 36.20%
What To Do Next
One important factor to note about this study is that it was conducted before the current spate of tariffs. The data in the Economic Policy Institute study only runs through 2018, well before the escalation of the trade war between the U.S. and China. If the patterns noted in the EPI report continue, it stands to reason that additional job losses may occur. For example, data from Moody's Analytics suggests that the current trade war with China has cost nearly 300,000 U.S. jobs.
So, what is the American worker to do in this scenario to avoid getting caught in the middle? There are no easy answers, but the most productive steps are the same ones that workers should take during a general economic slowdown. With uncertainty on the horizon, take the time to beef up your emergency fund and other savings accounts. Prepare for the future as if your job may not be secure and build a solid financial foundation. If possible, consider relocating to less-impacted states or to industries that are less likely to be affected by a continuing trade war. Lastly, work on upskilling yourself so that you become the most valuable worker in your company, or even in your industry. Even in the manufacturing world, plants aren't likely to suddenly close overnight, so keep an eye out for warning signs and try to leave yourself with options, be they with other employers, other industries or other locations.
