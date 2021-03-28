Industries Where The Wage Gap Is Smallest
Even though women have made huge strides in the workplace and have been narrowing the gender wage gap, women as a whole still only earn 82% of what their male counterparts make. To put that in terms of dollars and cents, women earn 82 cents on a man’s dollar.
However, in some industries, that gap is smaller. GOBankingRates looked at the median men’s and women’s earnings across occupational groups and found nine industries where women earn more than 82% of men’s median salaries. Here they are, ranked from largest to smallest gender wage gap.
9. Life, Physical and Social Science
Examples of jobs: Biologists, physicists, economists, sociologists, urban planners
Median yearly earnings for men: $75,400
Median yearly earnings for women: $62,504
Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 83%
8. Architecture and Engineering
Examples of jobs: Architects, surveyors, engineers
Median yearly earnings for men: $84,552
Median yearly earnings for women: $71,864
Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 85%
7. Farming, Fishing and Forestry
Examples of jobs: Agricultural inspectors, forest and conservation workers, logging workers
Median yearly earnings for men: $31,616
Median yearly earnings for women: $27,456
Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 87%
6. Office Administration and Support
Examples of jobs: Payroll clerks, bank tellers, meter readers, receptionists, mail carriers
Median yearly earnings for men: $45,136
Median yearly earnings for women: $39,312
Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 87%
5. Construction and Extraction
Examples of jobs: Carpenters, electricians, construction workers, roofers
Median yearly earnings for men: $47,320
Median yearly earnings for women: $41,392
Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 87%
4. Community and Social Service
Examples of jobs: Counselors, social workers, clergy
Median yearly earnings for men: $57,356
Median yearly earnings for women: $50,752
Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 88%
3. Food Preparation and Serving
Examples of jobs: Cooks, waiters and waitresses, dishwashers, bartenders
Median yearly earnings for men: $29,640
Median yearly earnings for women: $26,312
Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 89%
2. Art, Design, Entertainment, Sports and Media
Examples of jobs: Graphic designers, producers and directors, dancers, editors, coaches and scouts
Median yearly earnings for men: $65,104
Median yearly earnings for women: $58,656
Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 90%
1. Healthcare Support
Examples of jobs: Home health aides, dental assistants, phlebotomists
Median yearly earnings for men: $33,280
Median yearly earnings for women: $31,200
Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 94%
Methodology: GOBankingRates began by identifying the 2020 median weekly earnings for (1) men and (2) women employed full-time in each of the major occupational groups tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Current Population Survey. Then, GOBankingRates calculated the estimated annual earnings for (3) men and (4) women in each group. Dividing women’s median earnings by men’s, GOBankingRates was able to calculate (5) the percent of men’s earnings that women in each industry earn. This allowed GOBankingRates to rank all industries against each other, from those with the smallest gender wage gap to those with the largest, and highlight the nine industries where women earn more than 82% of men’s earnings. 82% is the national average for all full-time wage and salary workers. GOBankingRates also provided examples of jobs that fall under each industry as supplemental data. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 11, 2021.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Industries Where The Wage Gap Is Smallest