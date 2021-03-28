Industries Where The Wage Gap Is Smallest

skynesher / Getty Images

Even though women have made huge strides in the workplace and have been narrowing the gender wage gap, women as a whole still only earn 82% of what their male counterparts make. To put that in terms of dollars and cents, women earn 82 cents on a man’s dollar.

However, in some industries, that gap is smaller. GOBankingRates looked at the median men’s and women’s earnings across occupational groups and found nine industries where women earn more than 82% of men’s median salaries. Here they are, ranked from largest to smallest gender wage gap.

9. Life, Physical and Social Science

Examples of jobs: Biologists, physicists, economists, sociologists, urban planners



Median yearly earnings for men: $75,400



Median yearly earnings for women: $62,504



Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 83%

8. Architecture and Engineering

Examples of jobs: Architects, surveyors, engineers



Median yearly earnings for men: $84,552



Median yearly earnings for women: $71,864



Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 85%

7. Farming, Fishing and Forestry

Examples of jobs: Agricultural inspectors, forest and conservation workers, logging workers



Median yearly earnings for men: $31,616



Median yearly earnings for women: $27,456



Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 87%

6. Office Administration and Support

Examples of jobs: Payroll clerks, bank tellers, meter readers, receptionists, mail carriers



Median yearly earnings for men: $45,136



Median yearly earnings for women: $39,312



Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 87%

5. Construction and Extraction

Examples of jobs: Carpenters, electricians, construction workers, roofers



Median yearly earnings for men: $47,320



Median yearly earnings for women: $41,392



Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 87%

4. Community and Social Service

Examples of jobs: Counselors, social workers, clergy



Median yearly earnings for men: $57,356



Median yearly earnings for women: $50,752



Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 88%

3. Food Preparation and Serving

Examples of jobs: Cooks, waiters and waitresses, dishwashers, bartenders



Median yearly earnings for men: $29,640



Median yearly earnings for women: $26,312



Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 89%

2. Art, Design, Entertainment, Sports and Media

Examples of jobs: Graphic designers, producers and directors, dancers, editors, coaches and scouts



Median yearly earnings for men: $65,104



Median yearly earnings for women: $58,656



Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 90%

1. Healthcare Support

Examples of jobs: Home health aides, dental assistants, phlebotomists



Median yearly earnings for men: $33,280



Median yearly earnings for women: $31,200



Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 94%

Methodology: GOBankingRates began by identifying the 2020 median weekly earnings for (1) men and (2) women employed full-time in each of the major occupational groups tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Current Population Survey. Then, GOBankingRates calculated the estimated annual earnings for (3) men and (4) women in each group. Dividing women’s median earnings by men’s, GOBankingRates was able to calculate (5) the percent of men’s earnings that women in each industry earn. This allowed GOBankingRates to rank all industries against each other, from those with the smallest gender wage gap to those with the largest, and highlight the nine industries where women earn more than 82% of men’s earnings. 82% is the national average for all full-time wage and salary workers. GOBankingRates also provided examples of jobs that fall under each industry as supplemental data. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 11, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Industries Where The Wage Gap Is Smallest