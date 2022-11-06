Industry Analysts Just Made A Captivating Upgrade To Their Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Revenue Forecasts

Shareholders in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. The stock price has risen 7.0% to US$65.29 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Hamilton Lane's seven analysts is for revenues of US$529m in 2023, which would reflect a notable 9.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$448m in 2023. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a decent improvement in revenue forecasts.

Check out our latest analysis for Hamilton Lane

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Hamilton Lane's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 21% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 14% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.2% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Hamilton Lane is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Hamilton Lane this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Hamilton Lane.

Unsatisfied? At least one of Hamilton Lane's seven analysts has provided estimates out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Story continues

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here