Industry Analysts Just Made A Captivating Upgrade To Their The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Revenue Forecasts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Manitowoc Company's nine analysts is for revenues of US$1.8b in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a solid 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$1.6b in 2021. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Manitowoc Company, given the substantial gain in revenue forecasts.

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of US$25.89, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Manitowoc Company, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$31.00 and the most bearish at US$17.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Manitowoc Company is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 26% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.8% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.6% per year. So it looks like Manitowoc Company is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Manitowoc Company.

