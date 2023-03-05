Industry Analysts Just Made A Massive Upgrade To Their MotorK plc (AMS:MTRK) Revenue Forecasts

MotorK plc (AMS:MTRK) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After this upgrade, MotorK's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of €54m in 2023. This would be a huge 41% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 79% to €0.077. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €40m and losses of €0.08 per share in 2023. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

View our latest analysis for MotorK

The consensus price target rose 30% to €3.15, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for this year. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic MotorK analyst has a price target of €3.60 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €2.70. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting MotorK is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the MotorK's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that MotorK's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 41% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 17% p.a. over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.6% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect MotorK to grow faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around MotorK's prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at MotorK.

That's a pretty serious upgrade, but shareholders might be even more pleased to know that forecasts expect MotorK to be able to reach break-even within the next few years. You can learn more about these forecasts, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here