Industry Analysts Just Made A Notable Upgrade To Their K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Revenue Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that K3 Capital Group will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from K3 Capital Group's twin analysts is for revenues of UK£68m in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a notable 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of UK£60m in 2022. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a nice increase in revenue forecasts.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that K3 Capital Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 25% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 57% over the past three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.2% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that K3 Capital Group is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for K3 Capital Group this year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at K3 Capital Group.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 2 potential flag with K3 Capital Group, including the risk of cutting its dividend. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other flag we've identified, for free on our platform here.

