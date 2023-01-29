Industry Analysts Just Made A Notable Upgrade To Their Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Revenue Forecasts

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Pan American Silver's four analysts is for revenues of US$2.2b in 2023, which would reflect a sizeable 41% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$1.8b of revenue in 2023. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a great increase in revenue forecasts.

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of US$20.96, with Pan American Silver's latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Pan American Silver's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Pan American Silver's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 31% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 17% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Pan American Silver to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for next year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Pan American Silver.

