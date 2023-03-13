Industry Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Upgrade To Their Tenaga Nasional Berhad (KLSE:TENAGA) Revenue Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Tenaga Nasional Berhad (KLSE:TENAGA) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Tenaga Nasional Berhad will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the consensus from 18 analysts covering Tenaga Nasional Berhad is for revenues of RM58b in 2023, implying a substantial 20% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing RM53b of revenue in 2023. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Tenaga Nasional Berhad, given the solid increase in revenue forecasts.

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of RM10.09, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Tenaga Nasional Berhad, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at RM13.60 and the most bearish at RM6.90 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 20% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 6.5% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 2.3% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Tenaga Nasional Berhad is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Tenaga Nasional Berhad this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Analysts are clearly in love with Tenaga Nasional Berhad at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as its declining profit margins. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 2 other flags we've identified .

