Industry Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Revenue Forecasts

Shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After this upgrade, Velodyne Lidar's eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$109m in 2022. This would be a substantial 75% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$95m in 2022. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a solid increase in revenue forecasts.

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of US$8.69, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Velodyne Lidar at US$25.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$5.00. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Velodyne Lidar is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 56% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 23% annual decline over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.8% per year. Not only are Velodyne Lidar's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Velodyne Lidar next year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Velodyne Lidar.

