Industry Analysts Just Made An Upgrade To Their Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Revenue Forecasts

Shareholders in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the latest upgrade, the current consensus, from the eight analysts covering Morphic Holding, is for revenues of US$15m in 2023, which would reflect a sizeable 80% reduction in Morphic Holding's sales over the past 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 141% to US$3.50 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$14m and losses of US$3.52 per share in 2023. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment in this consensus update, although the analysts have made a small lift in revenue forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$63.25 despite the upgrade to revenue forecasts and ongoing losses. Analysts seem to think the business is otherwise performing roughly in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Morphic Holding analyst has a price target of US$83.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$44.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 73% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 43% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Morphic Holding is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for next year, reflecting increased optimism around Morphic Holding's prospects. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Morphic Holding.

Analysts are clearly in love with Morphic Holding at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

