Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Revenue Forecasts By 12%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the latest upgrade, the ten analysts covering Deciphera Pharmaceuticals provided consensus estimates of US$12m revenue in 2020, which would reflect a painful 50% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 21% to US$5.62 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$11m and losses of US$5.64 per share in 2020. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts noticeably increasing their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to hold steady.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' prospects. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Deciphera Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

