Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Revenue Forecasts By 10%

Shareholders in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Impinj has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a worthy 11% to US$69.35 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Impinj's seven analysts is for revenues of US$174m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 25% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 15% from last year to US$1.94. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$158m and US$1.97 per share in losses. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts upgrading this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

Check out our latest analysis for Impinj

The consensus price target rose 38% to US$75.29, with the analysts encouraged by the improved revenue outlook even though the company remains lossmaking. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Impinj analyst has a price target of US$82.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$58.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Impinj's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Impinj's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 25% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 10% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Impinj is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Impinj's prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Impinj.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Impinj analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.