Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) Revenue Forecasts By 25%

Shareholders in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Neogen will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Neogen's dual analysts is for revenues of US$703m in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a major 33% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$563m of revenue in 2023. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Neogen, given the great increase in revenue forecasts.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Neogen's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 33% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.6% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.8% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Neogen is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Neogen this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Neogen.

