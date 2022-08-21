Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) Revenue Forecasts By 25%

Shareholders in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Neogen will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Neogen's dual analysts is for revenues of US$703m in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a major 33% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$563m of revenue in 2023. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Neogen, given the great increase in revenue forecasts.

Check out our latest analysis for Neogen

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Neogen's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 33% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.6% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.8% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Neogen is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Neogen this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Neogen.

But wait - there's more! At least one of Neogen's dual analysts has provided estimates out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

