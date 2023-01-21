Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Revenue Forecasts By 13%

Shareholders in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

After the upgrade, the nine analysts covering Prologis are now predicting revenues of US$7.0b in 2023. If met, this would reflect a notable 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to descend 13% to US$3.17 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$6.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.05 in 2023. The forecasts seem more optimistic now, with a nice gain to revenue and a small increase to earnings per share estimates.

See our latest analysis for Prologis

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$138, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Prologis analyst has a price target of US$193 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$117. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The period to the end of 2023 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 18% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 16% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.4% per year. So although Prologis is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Prologis.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Prologis, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 2 other risks we've identified .

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here