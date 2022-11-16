Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Revenue Forecasts By 15%

Celebrations may be in order for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Repare Therapeutics will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Repare Therapeutics too, with the stock up 16% to US$17.11 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

After the upgrade, the consensus from Repare Therapeutics' six analysts is for revenues of US$43m in 2023, which would reflect a stressful 64% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$2.81 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$37m and losses of US$3.05 per share in 2023. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 56% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 100% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 14% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Repare Therapeutics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses next year, perhaps suggesting Repare Therapeutics is moving incrementally towards profitability. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Repare Therapeutics.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Repare Therapeutics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

