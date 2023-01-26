Industry body clarifies what happens when crypto derivatives crash

Representations of virtual currency bitcoin are seen through broken glass in this illustration
Huw Jones
·1 min read

By Huw Jones

LONDON (Reuters) - An industry body set out a global framework on Thursday for trading derivatives linked to cryptoassets to avoid FTX-style collapses sowing confusion over ownership.

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) published guidance for trading digital asset derivatives to clarify what happens when things go wrong in an underlying market, such as the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

While most of the recent problems have occurred in the spot cryptocurrency market, many of the legal uncertainties could affect digital asset derivatives too.

ISDA already oversees the 'master agreement' or template used by banks to trade trillions of dollars in derivatives globally.

It will now include the body's first standard documentation for trading digital asset derivatives, initially covering non-deliverable forwards and options on Bitcoin and Ether.

It could be expanded in future to cover additional product types, including tokenized securities and other digital assets executed on distributed ledger technology (DLT), ISDA said.

The framework sets out the rights and obligations of both sides to a derivatives trade following market disruption, and ISDA also published discussion papers exploring legal questions raised by the bankruptcy of FTX.

The collapse of FTX led to the loss of billions of dollars of customer assets raising questions about who owns assets held by a crypto exchange or intermediary.

"Recent failures in the crypto market have emphasized the importance of having a clear, consistent contractual framework that spells out the rights and obligations of both parties following a default," said ISDA chief executive Scott O'Malia.

"All customers, whether retail or institutional, should know their assets are protected and understand their rights in the event of a default," O'Malia said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Gets Back on Track; Here Are 2 Stocks She’s Snapping Up

    Cathie Wood made her name by backing growth-oriented and cutting-edge stocks with her Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) delivering huge returns for investors before and during the Covid-era. That all changed, however, as market sentiment shifted, and the past two years have seen the once-lauded investor’s reputation take a hit with the ARKK fund posting huge losses. But, so far, 2023 is turning out to be a turnaround story. ARKK is up nearly 20% since the turn of the year. Meanwhile, Wood has been loadi

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

    This is certainly in the realm of possibilities for many high-potential companies, especially after the recent market declines, and here are two in particular that could grow to 10 times their current market cap if things go well in their businesses. E-commerce still makes up only about 15% of all U.S. retail sales, and as Shopify's ecosystem continues to grow, it becomes more attractive to businesses (especially larger enterprises) that sell online. The company estimates its total addressable market opportunity to be about $160 billion, about 30 times its current revenue.

  • A US research firm has accused Adani of pulling “the largest con in corporate history"

    A US-based financial forensic firm has alleged that India’s Adani Group, led by the world’s third-richest person Gautam Adani, is involved in a massive and “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud scheme.”

  • One of Wall Street’s most feared short-selling research firms just accused Asia’s richest man of a multibillion-dollar fraud

    Shares of Adani Group companies plummeted after its founder was accused of “pulling the largest con in corporate history.”

  • Will GE HealthCare Stock Pay a Dividend Anytime Soon?

    You can put General Electric's (NYSE: GE) spinoff of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) in the former category. In only a few weeks on the market, GE HealthCare stock has soared close to 20%. Will GE HealthCare pay a dividend anytime soon?

  • Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA

    Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet in 2023

    It's why the Nasdaq Composite lost a third of its value last year. Despite this turmoil, some growth stocks are expected to deliver phenomenal sales growth in 2023 -- even as their share prices come under pressure. What follows are three of the fastest-growing stocks on the planet in 2023.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield REITs to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Sometimes it pays to err on the side of caution, but that doesn't mean you can't find generous yields while you do.

  • 3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees to Buy Hand Over Fist During the Nasdaq Bear Market

    The same growth stocks that led the Nasdaq to new heights in 2021 served as proverbial concrete blocks that dragged it down 33% last year. What follows are three perfect stocks retirees can confidently buy hand over fist during the Nasdaq bear market.

  • Before You Buy Annaly Capital: Here's a High-Dividend Stock I'd Buy First

    Macroeconomic challenges are weighing on Annaly, making other ultra-high-yield dividend stocks far more appealing.

  • Where Will Medical Properties Trust Be in 5 Years?

    If the sky-high forward dividend yield of 8.6% is making you consider a purchase of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) stock, you aren't alone. The future of this hospital real estate business seems quite certain; it'll keep doing what has worked in the past, namely buying and then renting out healthcare spaces.

  • 3 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    The current economic environment, however, has pushed several intriguing, innovation-oriented companies into penny stock territory. Although these names are still exceedingly high-risk, I think aggressive investors may want to consider buying shares of Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN), Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL), and 23andMe Holding Company (NASDAQ: ME) right now. Read on to find out why these three low-priced equities might be a tremendous wealth escalator for patient shareholders.

  • 15 Most Undervalued NASDAQ Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 15 most undervalued NASDAQ stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, 5 Most Undervalued NASDAQ Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. On December 30, the stock market finished its worst year since 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased […]

  • 2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023

    The past year was tough for stock investors. Every major U.S. stock index fell into bear territory in 2022, and even some highly coveted blue chips sank by double digits. Here are two ultra-safe dividend stocks that investors shouldn't regret owning no matter which way the market turns in 2023.

  • Elon Musk Claims a Letter From Cathie Wood Drastically Altered Tesla's Future

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk testified that Cathie Wood, Ark Investment Management CEO, played a role in his decision to scrap plans to take the electric vehicle maker public. Tesla shareholders are suing the company over losses they say they suffered when Musk tweeted he had "secured" money to take the company private at $420 per share. Musk told the court that Wood sent him a letter indicating small investors would like Tesla to stay publicly traded, Markets Insider reported.

  • Want to Collect a Dividend Every Month? Buy These 3 High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend stocks usually make payments every quarter -- but that doesn't mean you can't invest in a way that lets you receive cash from your income-generating investments every month. Three stocks that pay more than the S&P 500 average, stagger their payouts, and could be great buys right now are Merck (NYSE: MRK), General Mills (NYSE: GIS), and Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK). Let's find out a bit more about these three dividend stocks.

  • Elon Musk Accuses Two Influential Firms of Controlling the Stock Market

    Elon Musk likes to attack circles of power. During the past few weeks, the Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , has lashed out at Dr Anthony Fauci, the face of America's response to the Covid-19 pandemic despite the risks that such an attack could backfire on him and more specifically on some of his companies like tesla whose the customer base is made up of progressives. The latter are often ardent defenders of Dr. Fauci.

  • Time to Buy these Top-Rated Growth Stocks at a Discount?

    These three stocks have seen stellar EPS growth over the last five years and their attractive valuations make them appear to have more short-term upside in addition to being solid long-term investments.

  • These 4 REITs Trade Below Book Value And Pay Dividends

    When a real estate investment trust (REIT) trades below book value, it’s in the bargain basement of stock market offerings. When that REIT offers a dividend, the investor receives payment just for holding the cheap security. It can be a sweet combination of factors — as long as other important metrics align favorably. Here are four REITs that seem to fit that bill: New York-based Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) is a mortgage REIT. As the company puts it on its website, Blackstone “is