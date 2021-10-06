Firms urge help after gas prices hit record high

Smart meter

Industry leaders have called on government to help keep businesses and industries running after wholesale gas prices hit a record high.

The price of UK gas hit its highest level to date on Wednesday, but fell again later after Russia said it was boosting supplies to Europe.

High demand for gas and reduced supply are behind a surge in wholesale prices.

The high price of wholesale gas has collapsed several UK energy firms and halted production across industries.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UK gas price traded as high as 400p a therm. The trading price was 60p a therm at the start of the year.

In response to the price rise, Russian President Vladimir Putin said supplies to Europe would be increased, adding that Russian gas sales to Europe might hit a new record this year as a result.

Mr Putin's comments appeared to calm the market slightly, with wholesale prices dropping to about 257p a therm by late Wednesday afternoon.

The Energy Intensive Users Group, which represents steel, chemical and fertiliser firms, said surging costs had already resulted in steel production halting "at times of peak demand".

Last month, US-owned CF Industries shut two UK sites that produce 60% of the country's commercial carbon dioxide supplies because of the rise in gas prices, before the government stepped in to meet its operating costs for its Teesside plant for three weeks.

The shut down led to a shortage of carbon dioxide - a by-product of the fertiliser factories - which sparked warnings from food producers and supermarkets of shortages in the supply of fresh produce. The gas is to stun animals for slaughter and in packaging to prolong shelf life.

"We have already seen the impact of the truly astronomical increases in energy costs on production in the fertiliser and steel sectors," said Richard Leese, chairman of the Energy Intensive Users Group.

"Nobody wants to see a repeat in other industries this winter, given that UK EIIs [energy intensive industries] produce so many essential domestic and industrial products and are intrinsically linked with many supply chains."

The government has been contacted for comment.

Gas prices

Besides industry struggles, a total of nine energy suppliers have collapsed in recent weeks, which has affected nearly 1.73 million customers in September alone.

The companies that have gone bust have been mostly smaller firms, which have been unable to deliver price promises to customers because of the surge in gas prices.

Firms going bust has also had a knock on effect to auto-switching services, with Look After My Bills, famous for its popularity on BBC Two's Dragon's Den, "pausing" its operations, and fellow auto-switching company Flipper closing down completely.

Flipper said in a statement that it had withdrawn from the market and was closing because it could "no longer sustain the great savings" its customers had "come to expect".

Meanwhile, Look After My Bills said it was "temporarily pausing" its switching service, but would be "back as soon as we can" access energy deals "right" for customers.

Affected customers have been told they will be switched to a new tariff by energy regulator Ofgem and be contacted by their new supplier.

It has advised people to take a meter reading and to wait until a new supplier has been appointed before looking to switch to another energy firm.

Customers face higher bills

Jonathan Brearley, the boss of Ofgem, has warned that the cost of protecting customers from failing energy providers could lead to higher bills.

A higher energy price cap came into force on Friday, with those on standard tariffs, with typical household levels of energy use, seeing bills go up by £139 to £1,277 a year.

Customers are protected from sudden hikes in gas prices through the energy price cap, which sets maximum prices and charges for those on a standard or default tariff.

However, the next revision of the cap, which will affect bills from the start of April, is likely to rise significantly to reflect the greater costs faced by suppliers.

Analysts at energy consultancy Cornwall Insight have predicted the next cap will mean the typical household will have an annual bill of £1,600 and the impact of the crisis could be felt into 2023.

"The explosion of choice and innovation seen in the sector in the last decade by challenger suppliers has been fundamentally altered in a matter of months, and while all eyes will inevitably be on this winter, the need for an enduring solution to ensure that the gains experienced by almost three decades of competition are not lost," said its senior consultant, Craig Lowrey.