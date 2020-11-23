In the last decade, there has been rapid progress towards a new paradigm for transporting people in cities. Driven by quickly evolving technologies, new business models, and shifting societal expectations, mobility has become more sustainable, equitable, efficient, and convenient.

New York, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industry Convergence and Disruptive Technologies are Key Growth Areas of the Global Shared Mobility Market, 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989280/?utm_source=GNW





However, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the global mobility sector after governments all over the world instituted travel bans and stringent lockdowns.This study aims to analyze and present forecasts for the global shared mobility market from 2019 to 2030.



It deals with the short-, medium-, and long-term growth opportunities in the shared mobility market while covering evolving business models and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market. This study will benefit mobility service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), car rental and leasing companies, technology solution providers, and many other industry participants looking to understand the latest trends in the mobility market and their implications. The study looks at car-sharing, e-hailing, ride-sharing, micro-mobility, mobility-as-a-service, autonomous mobility, and last-mile delivery in detail. The market analysis has been prepared for 2019 to 2030. Every shared mobility segment has been affected by the pandemic, predominantly due to declines in bookings and journeys because of people staying in and working from home. Cities are repurposing their existing infrastructure toward active transport modes, such as biking and walking. Globally, shared mobility operators are losing revenue due to low utilization rates. In the short term, the focus is on gaining revenue from alternate streams, such as last-mile delivery, by repurposing fleets. Adoption of single-occupancy shared mobility modes such as bike-sharing, car-sharing, and ride-hailing is expected to increase. With the lockdown being phased-out gradually in different parts of the world, companies are beginning to function with a smaller proportion of their workforce returning. With the necessary support from cities, demand for public transport, demand-responsive transport (DRT), and MaaS solutions is expected to increase in the medium-to-long term, leading to an uptake in technology-enabled safe transport. Several operators and market participants across industries will soon shift their focus to mobility technology to create a comprehensive solution.This study analyzes the global shared mobility market from multiple facets to unravel the main growth opportunities for companies and key stakeholders in the future.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989280/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



