Industry Experts to Highlight Effective 5G Business Use Cases

PLANO, Texas, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, June 30, Huawei Technologies USA, in partnership with RCR Wireless News, will bring together experts on big data and technology for a webinar titled: "5G Business Use Cases." The webinar, which will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be registered for here, will discuss industry efforts to identify, develop and promote effective 5G business cases, drawing upon real industry experience. Panelists include Dr. Craig Brown, a thought leader in big data, Omer Koker, Senior Consultant, Managing Director of Objects Consulting and Paul Scanlan, Chief Technology Officer of Huawei's Carrier Business Group. The panel will be moderated by Daniel Sieberg, Vice President of Public Relations at Huawei Technologies USA.

While 5G networks promise to deliver advanced, secure connectivity and value worldwide, network operators and their business clients are challenged to explore and pursue use cases that deliver meaningful value with minimal cost and operational disruption. Looking at Huawei's 5G Deterministic Networking Alliance (5GDNA), among other industry efforts, panelists will discuss how the collaboration to expand the 5G business ecosystem promotes the development of network applications and points to 5G as the core of industry digitalization.

With nearly 100 million 5G users globally – including at least 65 million in China and five million in Korea – 5G networks are growing exponentially in number and size. As 5G deployments continue to proliferate and expand, the industry is recognizing the strengths of 5G in combination with other advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), big data and cloud computing. The key to successful 5G deployment in business will be in this coordination. This topic will be discussed further during "5G Business Use Cases," in which experts will offer their perspectives on maximizing the benefits of 5G connectivity in business with advanced technological collaboration in mind.

For more information and to register for "5G Business Use Cases" visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AutvG-cGSVa0c2Mp-ve35A

