Industry man charged with DUI in fatal motorcycle incident

ROCHESTER ― Charges have been filed against an Industry man after police said he fatally struck a woman with his motorcycle earlier this month.

According to court records, 49-year-old Alexander Anskate was driving his motorcycle through Rochester when he struck 40-year-old Destiny Lute along Brighton Avenue on June 3. After being taken to the hospital while unresponsive, the Rochester woman and mother of four died from her injuries sustained during the crash, police said.

In the police report, officers said video footage showed Lute running into the middle of the road when Anskate's motorcycle hit her. At the time of the incident, Lute was allegedly running into the roadway to stop Anskate because she mistook the man for her boyfriend. Officers said Anskate attempted to swerve left in the video to avoid the woman, but Lute had jumped in front of the bike in another attempt to stop the vehicle.

When police arrived at the scene, they identified Anskate as the driver and began to ask him questions about the incident. During their investigation, Anskate admitted to drinking at a local bar before the incident and officers said he "did not perform very well" during field sobriety tests. After agreeing to a blood alcohol draw test, investigators determined Anskate had a blood-alcohol content of 0.11% at the time of the incident.

Anskate is currently facing two misdemeanors for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Community members are remembering Lute across social media, sharing their memories of the bartender, mother and friend. Known for spending time with the Legend Riders of Beaver County, friends describe Lute as a loving and kind woman who loved sitting in the sun, taking selfies and playing pool.

For those looking to support Lute's family, a pool tournament will be hosted at the Saxon Club to raise money for her children on July 29. Leading up to the event, the Saxon Club will also be accepting donations for the family and selling 50/50 tickets for the event.

