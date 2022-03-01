Industry man pleads guilty to assault against adult woman

Mar. 1—FARMINGTON — An Industry man pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting a woman in October 2020.

Judge Brent Davis dismissed charges of unlawful sexual contact and touching against Eric Hall, 50, prior to the guilty plea made in Franklin County Unified Court .

Hall agreed to a 12-month delay in sentencing that mandates he complete certain requirements. If he is successful, the assault charge will be dismissed. If he is not successful, it will be an open plea to the charge, which carries a 364-day jail sentence and a fine of up to $2,000 fine, Davis said.

The woman addressed the court, saying, "I have not been the same woman since the disturbing events."

The assault occurred Oct. 7 and 8, 2020.

She said Hall put his hands on her body, she received bruises and scratches, and he did not respect her saying "no." She said she is "forever scarred."

She said she has gone to counseling and therapy but still has nightmares about the assaults.

The woman said she didn't entirely agree with the outcome of the case.

Defense attorney Walter McKee said Hall has no criminal history. The defense had an extensive investigation done and this agreement represents a compromise, he said.

Judge Davis said because Hall has no prior record and the woman supports the agreement, he accepted the guilty plea and delayed sentencing agreement.