Industry Moves: Target Shuffles C-Suite, Macy’s Names New Data and Analytics SVP + More

Feb. 16, 2021: Target Corp. is shuffling its C-suite. The big-box chain has announced a number of changes across its executive leadership team: Christina Hennington, who joined Target in 2003, was named EVP and chief growth officer. With Hennington stepping into the new role, Jill Sando, who has spent 24 years at the company, will now lead buying for all product categories as EVP and chief merchandising officer. In addition, Rick Gomez — who most recently served as chief marketing, digital and strategy officer — was appointed EVP and chief food and beverage officer. He succeeds Stephanie Lundquist, who is departing after 15 years with Target. What’s more, Cara Sylvester has been promoted to EVP and chief marketing and digital officer, while Katie Boylan is now EVP and chief communications officer.

“At the core of Target’s success is the most talented team in retail,” chairman and CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement. “The changes we’re announcing create new opportunities for key leaders to bring their knowledge and experiences to different areas of the business.”

Feb. 16, 2021: Macy’s Inc. has appointed Xingchu Liu as its SVP of enterprise data and analytics, effective Feb. 15. In the role, he will focus on analytics governance, data management and activation, reporting to chief digital officer Matt Baer. Liu was formerly the president of BlackLocus, the Home Depot-owned startup that develops data automation tools to inform retailer pricing models. “We know that modern retail is built on a balance of art and science, and I am confident Xingchu will hold that balance and help Macy’s stand up a best-in-class data and analytics center of excellence and enable us to move faster, drive innovation and stay competitive,” Baer said in a statement.

Feb. 12, 2021: Jimmy Choo has named Jaime Wynn as president, North America. The executive takes over for Tanya Golesic, who is heading to Michael Kors to be president of women’s. (Both brands are owned by Capri Holdings.) In her new role, Wynn — most recently VP of wholesale and planning at Jimmy Choo — will report to Hannah Colman, CEO of the brand. “Jaime has been instrumental in Jimmy Choo’s growth in the US. Her extensive knowledge for the brand makes her the ideal choice to lead the region for the next chapter of success. Jaime’s appointment is testament to the strength of talent we have within the business,” Colman said in a statement. Wynn added, “Having been part of Jimmy Choo since 2016, I am thrilled to be taking on this exciting opportunity, it feels like a natural next step for me. I am looking forward to working with Hannah and the entire team to continue the great work achieved by Tanya.”

Feb. 10, 2021: Just a week after announcing that Stefan Larsson had been elevated to CEO of PVH Corp., the New York-based fashion titan has made another executive change: Former Urban Outfitters Group CEO Trish Donnelly will take on the newly created role of CEO of PVH Americas. She will have responsibility for the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Heritage Brands businesses in the Americas and for the global Calvin Klein brand. Prior to UO, Donnelly also held top posts at J.Crew, Ralph Lauren, Steven Alan and Cole Haan. She joins PVH on Feb. 16 and will report directly to Larsson.

Feb. 8, 2021: Gatorade has tapped former Nike exec and NFL player Kalen Thornton as its chief marketing officer, according to multiple reports. Prior to Gatorade, Thornton spent almost 10 years at Nike, most recently serving as its North American VP of men’s brand management. Before his time with Nike, Thornton was a linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, suiting up for the team during 16 games in 2004.

Feb. 5, 2021: Subscription-based sneaker platform SoleSavy announced it has hired Marco Henry Negrete as VP of content and communications. In the role, Negrete will lead its content strategy, consumer and corporate communications and creative marketing efforts. Prior to SoleSavy, Negrete most recently worked for Jordan Brand to lead its global editorial content strategy.

Feb. 2, 2021: Family footwear retailer Rack Room Shoes announced Molly Hartney has succeeded Jan Mauldin as VP and chief marketing officer. Mauldin, who spearheaded the brand’s commitment to shining a spotlight on its customers through their Real People initiative, retired after nearly two decades at the company. Rack Room Shoes has also promoted Scott Baldt to VP of digital sales and experience, and named Brenda Christmon as senior director of brand communications. Hartney has held executive marketing positions with Funko, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and ATGstores.com; Baldt most recently served as senior director of omnichannel for Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse; Christmon previously was director of corporate communications for Rack Room.

Feb. 2, 2021: Nordstrom Inc. has named Alix Box to the post of SVP and regional manager of its Canada-based business. Michelle Haggard, who previously served in the role, has retired following three decades with the company. Box had spent 10 years at Starbucks, where she was the VP of Canada operations; seven years at Holt Renfrew for store operations and marketing; as well as three years as president and CEO of Second Cup. Most recently, she was the chief customer officer at LCBO, where she led a retail network of 675 stores. “As we keep our focus on continuing to build a business that is relevant and resonates with our Canadian customers, we’re excited for Alix, whose leadership principles align with the Nordstrom values and culture, to lead this effort,” president of stores Jamie Nordstrom said in a statement.

Feb. 1, 2021: Crocs Inc. has announced the appointment of Emma Minto as SVP and general manager, overseeing all operations for its Americas region. The new exec previously spent 16 years at Nike in a range of leadership roles, most recently as VP and general manager of Nike Women’s in North America. She was also the former VP of Nike Direct Global Retail Operations. “[Minto’s] strategic mindset, consumer orientation and leadership style will be a terrific fit for Crocs and a great addition to our senior leadership team,” Crocs brand president Michelle Poole said in a statement.

Big Executive Moves Last Month

Jan. 26, 2021: Erik Fagerlind, co-founder of international sneaker boutique Sneakersnstuff, is stepping down from his role as CEO. He will remain with the company he established in 1999 as creative director. “Now is the perfect time. The company has grown quite aggressively for the past eight to nine years — it’s been quite a journey. I think with all the turmoil that came with 2020, many brands sped up the evolution and led everyone to their 2023 ambitions,” Fagerlind told FN. “This is where we were going with this eventually, for me to focus on the creative side of things.” The recruitment process for a new CEO is underway.

Jan. 15, 2021: Marc Lore is departing Walmart Inc. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the executive has sent notice of his intention to retire from the role of EVP, president and CEO of the Bentonville, Ark.-based company’s U.S. e-commerce business. He will exit his post at the end of the month but continue to serve as a strategic advisor through September.

Jan. 13, 2021: Urban Outfitters Inc. announced the appointment of Sheila Harrington to the top post at Urban Outfitters. She will enter the role, as well as hold onto her position as CEO of Free People, when current Urban Outfitters CEO Trish Donnelly departs at the end of the month to pursue a new career opportunity. What’s more, Gabrielle Conforti, who serves as chief merchandising officer at Urban Outfitters, was promoted to president of Urban Outfitters North America, while Emma Wisden will continue as managing director of Urban Outfitters Europe and lead the brand’s wholesale business. Both Conforti and Wisden will report to Harrington.

Jan. 11, 2021: Happy Socks has promoted Emil Viklund to the role of CEO. He took over the post on Jan. 1, succeeding Steven Gardener, who led the company starting September 2019 and will remain as an advisor until March. In a statement, board chairman Christian Beck said, “In his work as a CFO, [Viklund] has proven that he will bring a great mix of leadership, operational experience and passion for innovation to the role.” Viklund, who has held the CFO post since December 2019, will continue to oversee the financial department until Happy Socks appoints a new finance chief.

Jan 8, 2021: Native Shoes has elevated Kyle Housman to the position of CEO, effective immediately. He previously served as president of the Vancouver, British Columbia-based brand. Housman succeeds former CEO Scott Hawthorn, who is now stepping into the role of executive chairman. Prior to joining Native Shoes, Housman was an executive with Lululemon, where he helped grow its e-commerce channel from $50 million to over $260 million.