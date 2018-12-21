Industry Moves: Converse Announces its New President & CEO

Dec. 21, 2018: G. Scott Uzzell will become the president and CEO of Converse Inc. effective Jan. 22, 2019, Nike Inc. announced today. He will report to Nike Inc. president of categories and product Michael Spillane. The executive is coming from The Coca-Cola Company where he served as its president of venturing and emerging brands group. Uzzell is replacing Davide Grasso, who will retire at year’s end.

Dec. 13, 2018: Salvatore Ferragamo SpA has appointed Alessandro Corsi as its chief financial officer, starting Jan. 11. The board, led by president Ferruccio Ferragamo, also named him strategic manager. Corsi held various positions at the luxury goods company, joining its planning and control department in 2003 and working his way up to chief strategy officer this year. He succeeds Ugo Giorcelli.

Dec. 12, 2018: Columbia Sportswear Co. has hired Peter Ruppe as its VP of footwear for its namesake brand. He will report directly to its president, Joe Boyle. The exec’s résumé includes roles at Under Armour and Nike. Most recently with Under Armour, Ruppe served as its SVP of footwear. He spent 20 years in various roles at Nike, ending as its VP and GM of global equipment in 2008.

Dec. 10, 2018: Under Armour confirmed with FN that Ryan Kuehl, SVP of global sports marketing, and Walker Jones, senior director of sports marketing, are no longer with the company. A Wall Street Journal report today stated Kuehl and Jones were told Thursday they would no longer be with the brand. The WSJ story also stated the moves came after Under Armour management questioned how the sports marketing department operated and if the spending of the two execs was appropriate, which included “events, gifts to athletes and nights out.”

Dec. 10, 2018: Rod Manley has left his post as executive vice president of global communications at Calvin Klein Inc. The exec, who joined the New York-based fashion house three years ago, resigned to pursue another professional opportunity. His successor has yet to be named.

Dec. 5, 2018: The Fashion Footwear Association of New York has named John Heron as its new executive director, effective Jan. 1. Heron most recently led the Born comfort brand at H.H. Brown for the past 13 years as SVP and GM. Prior to that, he held marketing roles at Nike. Heron succeeds outgoing FFANY chief Ron Fromm, who stepped down from his role at FFANY this fall.

Want more?

Industry Moves: November 2018

Industry Moves: October 2018

Industry Moves: September 2018

Related stories

Calvin Klein Kills Print Ads -- Will Other Fashion Brands Follow Suit?

Online Competition and Tariff Uncertainty Loom for Retailers at FFANY

FFANY Taps Industry Vet John Heron as Executive Director