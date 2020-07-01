Industry Moves: Genesco CEO Mimi Vaughn Gets Additional Title as Board Chair

Click here to read the full article.

July 1, 2020: Genesco president and CEO Mimi Vaughn has added another title to her name. The company announced that the top exec has been given the additional position of chair of the board of directors, effective immediately. She succeeds Robert Dennis, who served in the role over the past decade and retired on June 30. (Dennis also held the positions of president and CEO from 2008 to February 2020.) The move marks the final step in a transition plan that Genesco launched in 2018.

Big Moves From June

June 30, 2020: Karen Parkin, executive board member of Adidas AG and head of Global Human Resources, is stepping down from her post after 23 years at the company. CEO Kasper Rorsted will assume responsibility for the department on an interim basis until a successor is appointed. Parkin’s resignation follows weeks of unrest at the company, stemming from years-long challenges surrounding its diversity and inclusion efforts. Those issues reached a fever pitch amid national tensions over racial equality in the United States following the death of George Floyd. Early this month, a 13-member coalition representing more than 200 Adidas employees called for Parkin’s resignation.

More from Footwear News

June 16, 2020: Kering has announced that Emma Watson is joining its Board of Directors, alongside Jean Liu and Tidjane Thiam. Their appointments have been approved by Kering’s shareholders during the group’s annual general meeting, as proposed by the board of directors in March 2020. Watson has been appointed chair of the sustainability committee of the board of directors, while Thiam has been appointed chair of the audit committee. “Their respective knowledge and competence, the multiplicity of their backgrounds and perspectives will be invaluable additions to the reflections of Kering’s Board of Directors,” said François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering. “The collective intelligence that comes from the diversity of point of views and the richness brought by different experiences are crucial to the future of our organization, and I am proud to add such impressive talents to the team.”

June 15, 2020: Matthew M. Williams is Givenchy‘s new creative director. The designer behind the 1017 Alyx label made the announcement in typically offbeat style via a voice note on the house’s Instagram account. “I want to say how honored I am to be taking on the role of creative director of G, it’s been my lifelong dream to be in this position and it’s really surreal that’s its finally here i’ve worked every day for 15 years towards this single goal,” he said. “At the same time it’s bitter sweet because we’re living in unprecedented times in the world and I just hope in some way I can bring hope with my community and colleagues create positive change for our industry and the world and I’d like to use this platform to do so.” He will commence his role on June 16 and is expected to present his first designs for Givenchy in October.