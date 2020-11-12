Industry Moves: Adidas Taps Vicky Free for SVP of Global Marketing Role, Ecco Brings Back a Company Veteran to Lead Outdoor Division Sales + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us web@footwearnews.com.

Nov. 12, 2020: Adidas announced Vicky Free will assume the SVP of global marketing role, effective Jan. 4, 2021. In the role, she will be tasked with leading Adidas’ commercial and brand success through developing compelling consumer brand stories. Free will be based in Herzogenaurach, Germany, and report to executive board member of Adidas AG Brian Grevy. Prior to joining Adidas, Free has led omnichannel marketing teams during her 20-plus year career at Walt Disney, McDonald’s, Time Warner and Viacom.

Nov. 12, 2020: Ecco has named Erik Walcott to its global head of specialty sales role, effective immediately. Walcott — who worked at Ecco from 2005 to 2014 — will be tasked with overseeing global sales for Ecco’s outdoor division. Ecco Global head of outdoor Nikolai Christensen from the brand’s headquarters in Denmark. Prior to his return to Ecco, Walcott most recently was the VP of sales for Rumpl, and before that he was the sales director for the west at Keen for more than four years.

Nov. 11, 2020: Selfridges & Co. has tapped Andrew Keith as managing director, according to FN’s sister publication WWD. It shared that the new hire will join the high-end chain in February and report to Selfridges Group managing director Anne Pitcher. Keith most recently served as president of Lane Crawford and Joyce in Hong Kong. “With Andrew’s knowledge and experience in creating exciting physical and digital destinations and of successfully leading a 170 year-old business in a rapidly changing market, we can look forward to exploring new opportunities under his leadership as we continue to reinvent retail,” Pitcher said in a statement obtained by WWD.

Nov. 10, 2020: Kate Spade New York has appointed a new CMO. Jenny Campbell is joining the company with more than two decades of experience in marketing: She most recently served in the post of marketing chief at online dating app Tinder and previously spent seven years at Nike, where she worked in global marketing in its women’s division, as well as brand innovation and in the tech space of Nike+. She also held leadership positions at advertising agencies Wieden+Kennedy and 72andSunny. In her new role, Campbell is responsible for all aspects of brand marketing, focusing on direct-to-consumer strategy and engagement, as well as digital community-building. She will oversee teams across Kate Spade’s marketing strategy, brand creative, digital marketing and public relations departments.

Nov. 6, 2020: H&M has announced the appointment of Leyla Ertur as its new head of sustainability. Starting January, she will take over the post from from Anna Gedda, who has led the company’s sustainability initiatives since 2014 and will take on a new role as head of steering and strategic planning at the retailer. Since joining H&M in 2000, Ertur has worked in multiple continents and led teams across a variety of areas, including HR, production and global supply chain management. She has worked extensively in production countries where the Sweden-based chain operates and most recently has held a dual position as regional country manager production in Europe and head of global quality strategy and compliance.

Nov. 3, 2020: Pentland Brands has appointed Kev McFadyen as the global brand director for its Speedo brand. McFadyen was previously brand director for the company’s Berghaus label. He previously held posts at Red Bull, Heineken, O2 and Nando’s. In his new role, McFadyen will be responsible for leading the Speedo brand, including global product and marketing. “Kev has a passion for sport and outstanding credentials in building brands across multiple industries,” said Chirag Patel, CEO of Pentland Brands. “We know that he will bring an exciting new perspective to Speedo and will seize the moment in making [the brand] matter more to consumers in an Olympic year.”

Nov. 2, 2020: Genesco Inc. SVP and CFO Melvin Tucker has resigned, effective Nov. 27. The exec, who intends to pursue an opportunity outside of the company, will assist in the transition as the Journeys parent begins its executive search for a new CFO. In the interim, board chair, president and CEO Mimi Vaughn — who previously served as financial chief — will assume the role’s responsibilities. She will also oversee a newly established Office of the CFO, which will be co-led by VP and chief accounting officer Brently Baxter, VP and treasurer Matthew Johnson and VP of financial planning and analysis and investor relations Dave Slater.

Nov. 2, 2020: VF Corp. has announced the appointment of Lauren Guthrie to the post of VP of global inclusion and diversity. The new exec will be responsible for leading the Vans owner’s I&D initiatives around the world, as well as directing and developing its strategy “with a focus on transformational change.” She previously served as VF’s VP of Council to Advance Racial Equity (or CARE) and inclusion and diversity for the Americas, as well as helped establish a network of employee resource groups centered on the needs of underrepresented workers across the company. Prior to her involvement in VF’s D&I efforts, Guthrie served as VP of regional merchandising for the Americas at The North Face.

Big Moves Last Month

Oct. 30, 2020: Columbia Sportswear Company has announced a series of senior leadership changes: EVP and COO Thomas Cusick is stepping down in February and plans to transition to a part-time role with the company as he prepares for retirement in the second half of the year. What’s more, SVP of global supply chain operations and manufacturing Lisa Kulok will become EVP and chief supply chain officer, while SVP and CFO Jim Swanson will take on the post of EVP (and retain his title as financial chief). Both Kulok and Swanson will report directly to president and CEO Tim Boyle. In addition, VP of apparel manufacturing Brent Beeson has been named SVP of manufacturing, reporting to Kulok.

Oct. 29, 2020: Saks Off Fifth, a subsidiary of Hudson’s Bay Co., has made two key executive appointments: Molly Taylor has been named chief merchant, and Kate Brems has been tapped for SVP of planning, both effective Nov. 16. Taylor, who joins Saks Off Fifth from Century 21 Department Stores LLC, where she served as chief merchandising officer, will oversee merchant organization and guide the company’s buying decisions. Prior to Century 21, she spent more than 10 years at Nordstrom Inc. Brems, who will lead Saks Off 5th’s planning organization and guide its efforts to be customer centric in all aspects of its end-to-end merchandising processes, joins the retailer from PVH Corp., where she most recently served as SVP, head of merchandise planning, operations and digital sales. Brems began her career at Saks Fifth Avenue, where she held roles of increasing responsibility in buying and planning.

Oct. 28, 2020: Centric Brands Inc. has appointed Marc Schneider as chairman of its board of directors. Schneider, who has 35 years of experience in the retail and wholesale industries, was most recently CEO of Kenneth Cole Productions, where he was responsible for its retail, outlet, e-commerce, international, licensing and wholesale businesses. Prior to Kenneth Cole, he served as group president of the heritage brands at PVH Corp., as well as in senior executive and officer roles at Timberland, Macy’s and Melville Corporation/Bob’s Stores.

Oct. 27, 2020: Tapestry Inc. has named Joanne Crevoiserat as its new CEO. Crevoiserat has served as the company’s interim CEO since July, following the resignation of Jide Zeitlin, who stepped down that same month citing personal reasons. Crevoiserat served as EVP and COO Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from February 2017 to June 2019 and joined Tapestry in August 2019 as CFO. She is expected to be appointed as a member of Tapestry’s board of directors at the next scheduled board meeting.

Oct. 16, 2020: Asics Corp. has announced multiple executive moves, including the appointment of Richard Sullivan to the president and COO roles for its North America business. Sullivan, who joined the brand in 2016 as the president of Asics Canada, last served as the North America EVP. Other changes to the Asics’ North America leadership include Barbara Turner assuming the chief administrative officer role and Sean Condon being named VP of omnichannel. These changes are effective Nov. 1. Also, the current CEO of Asics North America, Koichiro Kodama, will assume a new global role as Asics’ managing executive officer. (The post will be based in Kobe, Japan.) Plus, in January 2021, Naomichi Hatori will become the EVP of strategy for Asics North America.