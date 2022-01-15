Industry Moves: Neiman Marcus Group Makes Two Senior Appointments + More News

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com.

Jan. 15, 2022: Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) has made two more senior leadership appointments. The luxury retail chain has tapped Amanda Martin as SVP, chief supply chain officer and will take over responsibility for all supply chain operations, including NMG’s multi-year supply chain transformation. In addition to this responsibility, Martin will oversee the retailer’s photo studio and customer care divisions. And, Vijay Karthik has been promoted to SVP, chief technology officer and is tasked with driving end-to-end customer facing IT development and architecture. Karthik will lead a number of functions including omnichannel engineering, cloud platforms, operations and reliability, and architecture for the luxury retailer. “We are fortunate to have such strong talent at our company that we are able to develop and promote to lead all of the critical growth work we are executing,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO of NMG, in a statement.

Jan. 13, 2021: Luxury shoe label Sergio Rossi, which was acquired last June by Fosun Fashion Group (now Lanvin Group), has named a new artistic director: Evangelie Smyrniotaki. Starting this month, the Greek model and art director will begin overseeing the Sergio Rossi brand image, including directing marketing campaigns and content creation. She will also present her first capsule collection, Evangelie Smyrniotaki x Sergio Rossi, at the upcoming February 2022 Milan Fashion Week. CEO Riccardo Sciutto said in a statement, “I strongly believe that [Evangelie’s] knowledge on luxury shoes aesthetic and new media will apport a great value to the brand. The communication has changed a lot in these years and Evangelie sums up the new figures that industry needs.”

Evangelie Smyrniotaki - Credit: Courtesy of Sergio Rossi

Courtesy of Sergio Rossi

Jan. 13, 2021: Columbia Sportswear Co. has named Jim Beeman as VP of U.S. sales for the Columbia brand. Beeman will report to Tim Sheerin, SVP of global wholesale for the Columbia brand. “Jim has led multiple teams at Nike and driven significant growth in support of large integrated wholesale partnerships, driven category brand marketing and retail brand marketing, as well as territory-based teams across wholesale, digital and direct,” Sheerin said in a statement.

Jim Beeman, VP of U.S. sales for Columbia. - Credit: Courtesy of Columbia

Courtesy of Columbia

Jan. 13, 2022: ThredUp has added Coretha Rushing to the company’s board of directors. Rushing has previously served in human resources roles at Equifax Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Pepsi and IBM. She also founded her own consulting firm, CR Consulting Alliance LLC. At ThredUp, Coretha focus on ThredUp’s employee initiatives related to health and wellness, retention, and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

Coretha Rushing - Credit: ThredUp

ThredUp

Jan. 11, 2022: JCPenney has tapped two executives in e-commerce and omnichannel. Katie Mullen has been named as chief digital and transformation officer. Mullen will lead the growth of the e-commerce business, including Jcp.com, and will also be responsible for driving enterprise strategy and the company’s transformation agenda. Mullen most recently spent nearly three years with Neiman Marcus Group, as chief transformation officer and then chief digital officer. Previously, she was a partner and managing director at Boston Consulting Group.

JCPenney has also tapped Sharmeelee Bala as its new chief information officer. She will assume responsibility for the information technology (IT) organization and global technology systems that power the company’s stores, operational centers and supply chain, and corporate functions. Bala joins the company from Gap Inc., where she held leadership positions since 2018 and most recently served as the head of product engineering. Bala also spent 20 years with Walmart in a number of technology and executive roles of increasing responsibility.

Jan. 11, 2022: Dunhill has named Laurent Malecaze as its new CEO. Malecaze joins the British menswear brand from AZ Factory which he started with the late Alber Elbaz and led through its development. He was previously CEO of New York-based The Webster, a luxury multi-brand retailer, after several years as strategic consultant at Bain & Company. “Laurent comes with an entrepreneurial spirit and extensive experience in retail,” said Philippe Fortunato, CEO of fashion & accessories maisons at Richemont, Dunhill’s parent company. “At AZ Factory alongside the late Alber Elbaz, he has demonstrated the ability to establish a strong design identity through a digital-first approach. He is the perfect fit to open a new chapter for Dunhill.”

Laurent Malecaze - Credit: Courtesy of Dunhill

Courtesy of Dunhill

Jan. 11, 2022: Nester Hosiery announced it has tapped Chris Bevin to fill its SVP of brands and licenses role. Bevin brings 30 years of experience in the industry to Nester Hosiery, a manufacturer of performance merino wool socks and the parent company of Farm to Feet. The experience includes more than 15 years spent at Balega, where Bevin served as president from 2009 to 2015. “We are putting considerable resources behind each of our established business channels as we position ourselves for considerable growth in 2022 and beyond,” Nester Hosiery CEO Kelly Neste said in a statement. “Adding Chris to our team is a big step in our strategic growth plan as he brings a wealth of industry and brand building expertise.”

Nester Hosiery SVP of brands and licenses Chris Bevin. - Credit: Courtesy of Nester Hosiery

Courtesy of Nester Hosiery

Jan. 11, 2022: VF Corp. has announced the appointment of Nicole Otto to the global brand president role at The North Face, effective June. Otto will succeed Steve Murray, who is set to retire and return to the UK. Otto will report to chairman, president and CEO Steve Rendle, and will also serve on the company’s executive leadership team. Before assuming this role at The North Face, Otto spent 16 years at Nike, most recently serving at the athletic giant’s VP of Nike Direct North America, a position she held from 2018 to May 2021.

Nicole Otto to become global brand president at The North Face, effective June 2022. - Credit: Courtesy of The North Face

Courtesy of The North Face

Jan. 10, 2022: Mo Vachon is joining Rothy’s as the brand’s first-ever VP of retail. Vachon joins Rothy’s with decades of experience from retailers including Express, Charlotte Russe, and Claire’s and will lead all of Rothy’s retail stores, overseeing retail store operations. The brand said that he will also oversee the continuous development and implementation of operational strategies to evolve the Rothy’s in-store customer experience as the company expands. “We’re thrilled to welcome Mo Vachon as our new VP of Retail at Rothy’s,” Heather Skidmore Howard, COO at Rothy’s, told FN. “Mo brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from a variety of retail brands that will be instrumental in driving the growth of Rothy’s retail stores in his new role.” The move comes on the heels of Rothy’s announcement last fall that it will open six new stores (doubling its retail footprint) through early 2022.

Mo Vachon. - Credit: Courtesy of Rothy's

Courtesy of Rothy's

Jan. 10, 2022: Steve Madden has named Arian Simone and Peter A. Davis to its board of directors. These appointments expand the board to eleven directors, nine of whom are independent directors. Simone is president and CEO of Fearless Fund, a venture capital fund that invests in women of color-led businesses, which she co-founded in 2018. From 2004 to 2017, Simone was the owner of AR PR Marketing, a publicity and marketing strategy firm.

Davis has over 30 years of experience in the footwear and apparel industry, having held executive leadership positions in sales and marketing with companies including Skechers, Fila, Reebok, Joy & Mario, and Dynasty Footwear. He also founded The Infamous Black Sheep Brand, an urban action sports lifestyle brand. A former player in the NBA, today Davis runs Pete Davis Basketball, a grassroots community youth basketball organization.

“The addition of these directors complements our board’s skills and experiences, and with Arian’s marketing expertise and Pete’s deep industry knowledge, we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives,” said Edward Rosenfeld, chairman and CEO of Steve Madden Ltd. “We look forward to their engagement and assistance in guiding our strategy and enhancing value for all our stakeholders.”

Arian Simone. - Credit: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Courtesy of Steve Madden

Jan. 6, 2022: Lisa Gurwitch is stepping down as CEO of Delivering Good, a post she has held since January 2015. Prior to joining Delivering Good, Gurwitch was senior vice president for Institutional Advancement and External Relations at World Learning. Gary Simmons will become interim CEO and he and Gurwitch will work closely over the coming weeks. The nonprofit has retained the firm of Berglass + Associates to assist in the search for a permanent president and CEO. Simmons previously served on the board of Delivering Good for more than 20 years, including more than four years as co-chair. He also chaired the board of Kids in Distressed Situations, one of the predecessors to Delivering Good. He was previously CEO of Gerber Childrenswear and chair of the American Apparel & Footwear Association.

Ken Downing, Lisa Gurwitch and Vince Dell’Osa attend Delivering Good’s annual gala. - Credit: Courtesy of Delivering Good

Courtesy of Delivering Good

Jan. 3, 2022: French luxury fashion house Balmain has tapped Emily V. George to serve in the new role of president, Americas, WWD reported. The move comes as the fashion house plots further growth in the crucial U.S. market. George, who began her new role on Monday, comes off an almost 20-year career at Marc Jacobs International, where she most recently served as the SVP of Americas, retail and wholesale. Balmain has six stores in U.S. and is sold across Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom stores as well.