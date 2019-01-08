Industry Moves: Hybrid Apparel Names New CEO

Jan. 7, 2019: Hybrid Apparel announced the appointment of Bill Hutchison as its CEO, effective Jan. 14. Prior to joining Hybrid Apparel, Hutchison was the retail division president of AM Retail Group, a subsidiary of G-III Apparel Group. Aside from being charged with building organizational structures, the exec also worked to build e-commerce businesses for brands such as G.H. Bass, DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris.

Jan. 7, 2019: Valentino has tapped Gianfranco Ditadi as its new North America president and CEO, starting at the end of February. The executive currently serves as the regional manager of the Tod’s division in China and previously held senior management roles with Ralph Lauren and Prada Group in Asia. The North America position has been vacant following the departure of Sandra Jovicic in September.

