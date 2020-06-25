Industry pioneers Eventus Systems and VoxSmart Ltd. form strategic alliance in global markets surveillance

Firms offer market participants holistic trade and communications surveillance solution

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a multi-award winning global trade surveillance and risk management software platform provider, and VoxSmart Ltd., a global leader in communications surveillance technology, announced today that they have formed a strategic alliance. The firms are collaborating to build custom solutions for global market participants looking to enhance their ability to surveil and manage risk across the entire order and trade lifecycle, from pre-trade communications to execution and post-trade monitoring.

The announcement comes as individuals throughout the financial community continue to work from home and increasingly rely on electronic and mobile communications as well as access to trading platforms outside of the office or trading floor environment.

Eventus offers a comprehensive trade surveillance solution through its Validus platform that enables firms to monitor all trade activity for any suspicious behavior, as well as foster compliance with regulatory requirements and exchange rules on markets across the globe. VoxSmart offers market-leading communications surveillance products designed to capture, analyze and monitor all electronic and voice communications related to trading activity, including mobile phone, instant messaging and email. The teams of both firms have decades of expertise in managing risk across the global financial markets.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We recognized there are tremendous synergies between our two complementary offerings and their importance within the lifecycle of every transaction, along with a similar client base in terms of the types of firms that leverage our respective platforms. Market regulators and compliance staff across the globe are understandably working to ensure that during this unusual time, the remote-only aspect of trading doesn't create gaps in oversight and afford a rogue trader an easier avenue to jeopardize the smooth operation of the markets, the stability of a firm or the holdings of individual investors. We believe there are many companies that will appreciate this opportunity to obtain a wider, more holistic view of their activities and achieve cost efficiencies at the same time."

Oliver Blower, CEO at VoxSmart, said: "Our vision at VoxSmart is to redefine how capital markets see their data, and joining forces with Eventus takes us another step closer to realizing that vision. VoxSmart has grown dramatically over the last five years building an enviable global client base, consolidating market technologies, and changing the way entire markets communicate and trade by pioneering WhatsApp and WeChat compliance. VoxSmart has become the de facto authority in communications surveillance, and we love working with like-minded companies whose DNA is similar to our own in order that together we can continue to serve the global financial markets."

Both VoxSmart and Eventus use artificial intelligence (AI) to help clients reduce time spent on false-positive alerts and flag suspicious activity to mitigate risk in their organizations.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, brokerages, futures commission merchants (FCMs), clearing firms, trading firms, market centers, buy-side institutions and corporates. The company's rapidly growing client base of more than 60 firms relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com.