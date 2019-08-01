Is Indutrade (STO:INDT) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Indutrade AB (publ) (STO:INDT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Indutrade

What Is Indutrade's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Indutrade had debt of kr6.79b, up from kr4.99b in one year. However, it also had kr679.0m in cash, and so its net debt is kr6.11b.

OM:INDT Historical Debt, August 1st 2019 More

A Look At Indutrade's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Indutrade had liabilities of kr5.43b due within 12 months and liabilities of kr5.25b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of kr679.0m as well as receivables valued at kr3.77b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total kr6.22b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Indutrade has a market capitalization of kr32.7b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

We'd say that Indutrade's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 2.4), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its strong interest cover of 24.6 times, makes us even more comfortable. Also relevant is that Indutrade has grown its EBIT by a very respectable 23% in the last year, thus enhancing its ability to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Indutrade can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Indutrade recorded free cash flow worth 71% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.