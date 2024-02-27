Indy breaks record high temperatures, could see severe weather Tuesday

February has been a temperamental month for weather this year and even broke the high temperature record Monday.

Just two weeks beyond the snowy NBA All-Star weekend, temperatures rose to 73 degrees Monday, breaking the previous record of 68 degrees first set in 1917, then tied in 1944 and 1998, according to the National Weather Service.

Indy was in a warm airmass and had winds out of the south sometimes gusting more than 20 MPH, Alexander McGinnis of NWS said. Humidity levels were also quite low, as expected for this time of year.

“That sort of created the positive feedback because drier air is easier to warm,” McGinnis said. “And so, when you have the warmer winds and lower humidity and also ample sunshine, they all combined to boost temperatures over 70.”

A warm winter across the Midwest

Indiana wasn’t alone in the relief of frigid temperatures, and an Associated Press article published yesterday attributed the regional warm winter in the Midwest to a shifting jet stream, global warming and El Niño.

While these background, large scale features can promote above average temperatures, McGinnis said local effects cause the record high yesterday.

Indy could break another record Tuesday

NWS is forecasting Indy will see temperatures as high as 74, which barely squeaks past the record of 73 degrees set in 1996.

While a warm day might sound nice, NWS also has issued a wind advisory and threat of severe storms this afternoon through the evening.

Central Indiana could see severe weather during record-breaking February temperatures Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

“Main hazards that may accompany severe storms will be large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes,” an NWS report says.

Central Indiana does see the occasional severe weather in February, McGinnis said, but today’s forecast is a rare occasional of severe weather in the month.

