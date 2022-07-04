Indy crime: 2 dead, 12 injured across the city during July 4th weekend

Violent crime across Indianapolis this weekend resulted in two people killed, 11 people shot and one person stabbed.

Indianapolis police were dispatched to the 4700 block of East 34th Street on report of a person shot around 9 p.m. Saturday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene on the city's east side.

IMPD also responded to the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive following reports of a person shot about 7 a.m. Sunday. A man was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene on Indy's northwest side.

No additional information was released on either death.

One killed, five shot Saturday, July 2

Six separate IMPD reports referenced five people shot, one stabbed, as well as the man killed on East 34th Street Saturday.

One person was shot on the 4000 block of North High School Road around 2 p.m on the city's northwest side. As of Saturday, the person was reported to be in stable but serious condition, officials said.

A person walked into Community East Hospital with gunshot wounds about 8 p.m. Saturday. Hours later, IMPD responded to a report of a walk-in person with gunshot injuries at Eskenazi Hospital's downtown location at roughly 10:30 p.m.

Minutes earlier, police responded to a report of a person stabbed at the 800 block of Carrollton Avenue around 10:10 p.m. on the east side of downtown.

At roughly 11 p.m., officials responded on report of shots fired at the 3900 block of Gateway Court on Indy's northwest side. Two people were discovered with gunshot injuries. One person was in stable condition and the other was in critical condition at the time of the report.

Six shot, one dead on Sunday, July 3

IMPD reports show six people were shot, including the man killed at Bretton Wood Drive Sunday.

One person was shot but reported to be awake and breathing at the 3500 block of North Drexel Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on the city's east side.

IMPD made two runs to Community East Hospital after two people walked in with gunshot injuries. One person arrived around 4:30 a.m. and another at roughly 7 a.m. Both were reported to be awake and breathing according to the initial report for each case.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Stadium Way around 5:30 p.m. just outside downtown on the west side. Officers found a person with gunshot injuries, but their condition was not reported.

A person with gunshot injuries was discovered at the 4200 block of David Street in Lawrence Township just after 11 p.m. Their condition was not reported.

Monday, July 4

One person was awake and breathing after they walked in to Community East Hospital with gunshot injuries around 5:30 a.m., according to IMPD.

No additional information has been released in these investigations.

People with information about these cases should contact IMPD at 317-327-3475. Alternatively, those with information can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

