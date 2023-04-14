Indy FOP wants police to stop responding to mental health calls after officer indictments

Calls have been growing steadily louder to change how the city of Indianapolis helps people experiencing a mental health crisis. From Black faith leaders to Mayor Joe Hogsett, who are requesting a more clinician-led approach, to the head of Indianapolis's police fraternity weighing in Friday with his own suggestion: Let someone else handle it.

Rick Snyder, president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police, issued a statement Friday requesting police chief Randal Taylor immediately suspend nearly all mental health service calls made to police. His request comes less than a day after two officers were indicted for their roles in the death of Herman Whitfield III.

Whitfield, who was in the throes of a mental health episode, died from heart failure while under law enforcement restraint nearly a year ago.

Gladys Whitfield looks down at a photo of her late son, Herman Whitfield III, during a press conference on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in reaction to the indictment of the Indianapolis police officers who killed him nearly a year ago. On April 25, 2022, five IMPD officers and a recruit trainee were called to Whitfield’s parents' home. Police tased and handcuffed him, naked and face down on the ground, while he was in the throes of a mental health episode. Whitfield died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

Snyder condemned the criminal charges filed Thursday against Adam Ahmad and Steven Sanchez with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

"While this tragic outcome rightly requires diligent review, we do not believe the facts of this incident support criminal charges against the responding officers," Snyder said in a news release.

As Sanchez and Ahmad's case make their way through the court system, Snyder called upon IMPD's Chief of Police to make several changes in how the police department handles its mental health service calls.

Indianapolis FOP suggests EMS, fire department should handle mental health calls

Unless an actual crime is taking place, Snyder asked IMPD Chief Taylor to immediately order "all calls for assistance with anyone suffering a mental health crisis (including self-harm) be referred to Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services and to the fire department," according to the news release.

Snyder further requested volunteers with the Indianapolis Peacemakers handle mental health crisis calls regarding "non-peaceful incidents."

Police assistance should be sought during a mental health disturbance, Snyder argued, when a suspected crime has occurred, or when EMS personnel, fire department, or volunteers with the Peacemakers request help.

"We believe these proactive steps can mitigate the exposure of potential injuries to any persons involved as well as mitigate criminal and civil liability to officers, the city and the tax payers of Indianapolis," Snyder said in the news release, adding it would be a community-based approach to a surging mental health crises faced by Indianapolis.

IndyStar reached out to IMPD for a response to Snyder's suggestions, and was told by a police spokesperson the topics would be addressed in the near future.

"The IMPD is constantly evaluating our policies, training, and response to runs involving those experiencing a mental health crisis and other calls for service," said Lt. Shane Foley, public information officer.

"We plan to meet with our public safety partners in the near future to discuss this very topic. Working together we can improve the safety for everyone in our community," Foley said.

What happened to Herman Whitfield III?

Five Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers and a recruit trainee were called to Whitfield’s parents' home April 25, 2022. Whitfield, who was suffering from an apparent mental health crisis, was tased and handcuffed while naked and face down on the ground. He died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

An autopsy for Whitfield, who was 39 years old, determined his death was a homicide.

Herman Whitfield Jr. holds a photo poster of his son, Herman Whitfield III, before speaking alongside members of Faith in Indiana, Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis, and other community members Tuesday, April 11, 2023, during a press conference held in the parking lot of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis. The Whitfield family and clergy will be asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's handling of his son's case. Whitfield III died after an encounter with IMPD on April 25, 2022. "He was just humming a tune the night he was killed," Herman Whitfield Jr., previously told IndyStar. "He was held down, face down three or four minutes after saying, repeatedly that he could not breathe." Before the encounter, Whitfield's father reportedly told officers his son was "having a psychosis" and needed an ambulance.

Ahmad faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and battery resulting in moderate Injury and battery.

Sanchez was indicted on charges of two counts of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery resulting in moderate injury and battery.

Bond was set at $15,000 for both officers.

Both Ahmad and Sanchez had less than three years working with the Indianapolis police department at the time of Whitfield's death. The officers involved, including Ahmad and Sanchez, remain on paid administrative duty status, IMPD said in a prepared statement.

IndyStar reporter Jake Allen contributed to this report.

John Tufts covers evening breaking and trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com

