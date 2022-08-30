Indy grandmother charged in fatal 2014 crash back in custody

MUNCIE, Ind. — Three months after a local judge issued a warrant for her arrest, an Indianapolis woman — charged in connection with a 2014 crash that killed her granddaughter — is back in the Delaware County jail.

Donna Michelle Randolph,, 49, is charged with reckless homicide and driving with a controlled substance in her system causing death.

Those charges — both Class C felonies carrying up to eight years in prison — were filed in May 2015, and stem from a crash, in June 2014. in the nortbound lanes of Interstate 69 in southwestern Delaware County.

Indiana State Police said Randolph's car slowed, or came to a complete stop, and was struck from behind by a pickup truck. The collision killed her 4-year-old granddaughter, Tavionna Ford, who was secured in the car with a seat belt, but was not in a state-required child restraint seat.

Blood tests reflected Randolph had smoked marijuana before the crash.

Delaware Circuit Court 3 Judge Linda Ralu Wolf issued a warrant for Randolph's arrest in May after the Indianapolis woman failed to show up for a pre-trial hearing. She was booked into the jail on Monday.

Since 2015, Randolph's trial has been scheduled — and then postponed — more than 10 times.

In 2017, she was scheduled to plead guilty to at least one of the charges against her, but failed to show up for that hearing. A plea agreement in the case was later withdrawn.

The trial was most recently set for June 13.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

