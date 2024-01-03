Indy homeowner says he fought off intruder, killed him with his own gun
Indy homeowner says he fought off intruder, killed him with his own gun
Indy homeowner says he fought off intruder, killed him with his own gun
Looking for a solid space heater at a discount? This Mr. Heater Portable Buddy heats enclosed spaces up to 225 sq ft and it's half off right now!
At this price, you have no reason to suffer knots in the new year.
One step, two step — get fit at home with this compact, effective workout gadget.
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks.
The Conor McGregor-Michael Chandler fight appears to be finally happening.
Week 17 represents the fantasy football championships for many leagues. Let our rankings be your guide to bringing home the hardware.
Sore muscles? You knead this thing.
Plus, score a bestselling knife set for nearly 60% off and Fire TV for just $70, to name a few.
Plus, score a bestselling knife set for over 60% off and a top-rated massage gun marked down by over 50%, to name a few.
New Mexico State was 17-11 in Kill's two seasons with the team.
Wilder waited too long to make his move and it cost him the bout.
Reckoning came, but only for Deontay Wilder in his return to the ring after a 14-month layoff.
On Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
Twitter did die this year, but the way it played out was both more boring and more stupid than anyone could have possibly imagined.
Using a credit card to make mortgage payments is possible, but — considering the risks — it may not be worth it for many homeowners.
Mason Rudolph will try to keep the Steelers in the playoff hunt in Week 16.
With another week of the college football offseason underway, the transfer portal is being utilized more and more.
One team is fighting for the No. 1 seed, the other is trying to remain in the playoff race.
Leon Edwards had little trouble at UFC 296.
The UFC 297 main event got started a month earlier than planned.