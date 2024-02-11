Indy landlord facing charges after threatening tenants

TechCrunch

Multiple shocks to global supply chains brought about first by the pandemic and more recently by Iran-backed Houthis targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea have shown there’s a need for greater resilience in global shipping. Quietly, investors are eyeing up tech platforms for ports and cargo ships, which could prove to be a very savvy investment. Most recently, Portchain — a Danish startup that claims to be a "neutral exchange" for cargo ships and ports, has now raised a $5 million "Seed+" funding round from Angular Ventures.