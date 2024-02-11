Indy landlord facing charges after threatening tenants
An Indianapolis landlord is facing kidnapping and armed robbery charges after two of his tenants said he showed up at their door on the west side demanding cash.
Broadcasting company Sinclair recently sold off its free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service STIRR to Thinking Media, a startup that provides cloud-based streaming solutions for FAST and over-the-top (OTT) services. When Sinclair launched STIRR in 2019, the service had over 100 free, ad-supported live TV channels and more than 5,000 hours of TV shows and movies. STIRR is getting triple the amount of on-demand content in the next few months, Thinking Media founders Todd Carter (CEO) and Scott Schlichter (president) told TechCrunch.
Multiple shocks to global supply chains brought about first by the pandemic and more recently by Iran-backed Houthis targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea have shown there’s a need for greater resilience in global shipping. Quietly, investors are eyeing up tech platforms for ports and cargo ships, which could prove to be a very savvy investment. Most recently, Portchain — a Danish startup that claims to be a "neutral exchange" for cargo ships and ports, has now raised a $5 million "Seed+" funding round from Angular Ventures.
Yes, and Kirsten Korosec was with us again so we had a lovely trio for this week's show. Deals of the Week: Adam Neumann wants to buy WeWork from bankruptcy, Starship Technologies raised $90 million for a product that 100% of the crew love and Ambience Healthcare's massive $70 million round also got a warm reception for its target market.
The biggest news stories this morning: Toyota unveils a three-row electric SUV for the US, Apple Vision Pro review, Google’s Bard AI chatbot is now Gemini.
Xiaolang Zhang, the former Apple employee who pleaded guilty to stealing information about the development of the company's self-driving vehicle, has been sentenced to 120 days in prison followed by a three-year supervised release.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Thursday in a landmark case concerning the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to bar former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's primary ballots. Here are the key takeaways from the hearing and what's next.
The alleged domestic assault occurred Jan. 21 in Owings Mills, Maryland.