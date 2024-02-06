Indy man arrested in I-69 crash that killed two in Delaware County

MUNCIE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man accused of causing a fatal crash on Interstate 69 in November has been arrested on seven related charges.

Walter Saucedo-Mendoza, 31, is preliminarily charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death, along with reckless homicide, reckless driving causing death, criminal recklessness causing death and two counts of driving while intoxicated.

Saucedo-Mendoza arrested Saturday in Indianapolis and was returned to Muncie. He was later released from the Delaware County Jail after posting a $40,000.

According to Indiana State Police, a Kia Forte driven by Saucedo-Mendoza,was traveling northbound in the interstate's southbound lanes when it collided head-on with a southbound Chevrolet Malibu driven by Victoria Elaine Cox, 32, of Fort Wayne.

Cox and a passenger in the Malibu, Evan Daniel Cox, 26, also of Fort Wayne, were pronounced dead at the scene — near the 234 mile-marker and the Ind. 32/67 interchange in Daleville — by Delaware County Coroner Gavin Greene.

Saucedo-Mendoza was flown by medical helicopter to an Indianapolis medical facility after he was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Two other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman's office is expected to file formal charges in the case in coming days.

