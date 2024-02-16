Indy man arrested for attempted murder in Miami Co incident

Feb. 16—MIAMI COUNTY — An Indianapolis man police say pointed a handgun at a woman as the pair were driving in Miami County last month was taken into custody.

A probable cause affidavit in the case against 42-year-old Achery Nailon has not yet been released, but an Indiana State Police media release indicates he is now facing charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, criminal confinement, pointing a firearm, domestic battery and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, as well as a probation violation out of St. Joseph County.

Nailon was arrested after a warrant was served in Marion County earlier this week.

The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred Jan. 27 while Nailon and an unidentified woman were inside a vehicle together along U.S. 31, per the release.

Police state Nailon was a passenger in the vehicle.

At some point during the ride, according to investigators, Nailon allegedly became physically violent with the woman — who was reportedly driving.

He then allegedly pointed a handgun at her and fired a shot through the vehicle's roof at one point during the alleged altercation, the release noted.

An investigation into the incident led police to obtain a search warrant for Nailon, and they reportedly located him Wednesday afternoon at an Indianapolis residence, per the release, where police say he was seen reportedly leaving in a vehicle.

Law enforcement then conducted a traffic stop on Nailon at the intersection of 21{sup}st{/sup} Street and Mitthoefer Road on the east side of Indianapolis, where he was taken into custody without incident.

He was transported to the Marion County Jail as he awaits extradition to Miami County.

Investigators did note in the release there are "further leads" that detectives are currently following related to the investigation, but no additional information will be released at this time.