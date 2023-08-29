Indy man charged with sexual misconduct with a minor

Aug. 29—ANDERSON — An Indianapolis man was arrested Friday in Marion County on a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Tate Andrew Hamm, 20, is charged with sexual misconduct with a teenage girl from Alexandria.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a 14-year-old girl said during a Kids Talk forensic interview that she is pregnant and that Hamm is the father.

The girl said Hamm lied about his age telling her he was 16 years old, and she believed it because he looked that age.

An officer with the Anderson Police Department attended the Kids Talk interview, and the case was turned over to the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

The girl said during the interview she ran away over the summer and was getting into trouble.

The court document states in July, Hamm was supposed to come to her house and drop off cash and a vape pen.

The girl said instead she went to Indianapolis with Hamm and while there he broke her phone. She said Hamm made her drink alcohol and smoke marijuana.

