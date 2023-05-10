NEW CASTLE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man convicted of trying to kill a woman who was severely beaten and left for dead in Henry County has been sentenced to 38 years in prison.

A Henry Circuit Court 2 jury in March found Christopher Thomas Williams, 39, guilty of attempted murder, criminal confinement, intimidation, theft and criminal mischief.

Testimony at his trial indicated Williams' victim had remained in a ditch along Interstate 70 for nearly 24 hours until passersby heard her screams.

Indiana State Police said Williams and a co-defendant — Jonathan D. O'Connor of Beech Grove — abducted the woman after she dropped her children off at an Indianapolis daycare facility on June 12, 2018.

O’Connor told police he drove the car used in the crime while Williams assaulted the victim in the back seat.

More: New Castle man held in brutal attack on senior citizen

According to O'Connor, when he stopped along the interstate near Knightstown in Henry County, Williams removed the woman — who appeared to have been choked until she was unconscious — from the car and "threw her over the ravine."

The woman, with severe injuries, was found the next day by passersby near the 8400 block of Grant City Road.

His co-defendant said Williams also destroyed the woman's cellphone and threw it into a creek in Henry County.

Williams, who was arrested in December 2018, received credit for 1,605 days already spent in jail.

When he was sentenced last week by Judge Bob Witham, the Indianapolis man indicated he intended to appeal his convictions.

O'Connor, now 38, is set to stand trial June 26 on a count of criminal confinement.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Indy man gets 38 years for attempted murder conviction in Henry County