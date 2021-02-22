Indy man rearrested on charges of child molest, incest

Feb. 22—ANDERSON — An Indianapolis man released from the Indiana Department of Correction is being held in the Madison County Jail on pending felony charges.

Stephen Hart, 43, was released Sunday from the New Castle Correctional Facility after serving a three-year prison sentence for possession of child pornography in Marion County.

Hart is being detained at the Madison County Jail on a full cash $20,000 bond for a Level 3 felony charge of child molesting and a Level 4 felony charge of incest. The charges date back to a 2018 incident.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in 2018, Hart is alleged to have performed a sex act on a 17-year-old boy.

Hart at first denied the incident, and then said he vaguely remembered it.

Hart told investigators he remembers not sleeping for days on end while taking ephedrine and other drugs, including smoking methamphetamine.

He said one night he had vivid dreams about having sex with his wife and stopped when he realized it was the 17-year-old male.

Hart said he initially lied strictly for self-preservation.

The boy told investigators the incidents happened several times and Hart threatened to kill him if he told anyone.

